UK regulators warn against breaching rules in pension plan deals

UK regulators have warned banks against carrying out complex pension plan deals that are structured to delay any hit to capital reserves, a broadside that analysts say could affect Barclays Plc.

The Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement Wednesday that lenders should avoid entering into agreements that defer the effects of pension scheme contributions as they could breach its rules and overstate a company’s capital strength.

The regulator said that it “will carefully scrutinise transactions,” including any that would allow firms to avoid regulatory capital deductions, describing the trades as “complex, artificial and opaque,” and hinting that existing deals could be reversed. “Where any existing transactions are to be unwound, we will look to agree with firms a reasonable time line to achieve this,” the PRA said.

Barclays is likely to be affected in relation to 2019 and 2020 contributions totalling £1.25bn, Autonomous analyst Christopher Cant said in a client note. Unpicking the arrangements could bring forward a 30 basis point reduction to the bank’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, he calculated.

Shares in Barclays were down 0.2% at 9.23am in London.

Representatives for Barclays and the PRA, which is part of the Bank of England, declined to comment.

Analysts at Numis said in a client note that Barclays had recently asked the firm’s UK retirement fund trustee to consider investments in gilt-backed notes “in order to manage the ‘capital impact’ of contributions”. The hit from a £500m contribution to the pension fund in 2019 was deferred to 2024, while a £750m one in 2020 was equally spread between 2023 and 2025, Numis said.

Barclays has already garnered plenty of headlines in recent weeks after it said that it expected to take a £450m expense after mistakenly issuing about $15bn more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered for sale.

Autonomous’s Cant said it wasn’t clear what had caused Wednesday’s Prudential Regulation Authority statement.

“Barclays might feel a bit hard done by if it is now forced to unpick these transactions,” he said. “Barclays’s scheduled contribution for 2022 was expected to be modest in any case, so a further equivalent transaction would not have added materially to the cumulative capital benefit in their case.”

Numis said it did not believe the situation would affect Barclays’s ability to start a planned £1bn buyback in the second quarter of 2022. But it “could reduce the bank’s buyback potential in 2023” , the analysts wrote.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg