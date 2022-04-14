×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Standard Chartered plans mass exodus to focus on Egypt and Saudi Arabia

The markets it plans to exit made up about 1% of total group income in 2021 and a similar amount of profit before tax

14 April 2022 - 14:09 Tom Metcalf
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Standard Chartered is planning to exit its operations in seven countries in Africa and the Middle East as the lender looks to focus attention on the region’s largest and fastest-growing markets including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The lender said in a statement Thursday that it will no longer have a presence in Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe. It will also exit consumer, private and business banking businesses in Tanzania and the Ivory Coast to focus solely on corporate, commercial and institutional banking there.

The markets it plans to exit made up about 1% of total group income in 2021 and a similar proportion of profit before tax, according to the statement. The lender said it remained committed to the region and has recently opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia and obtained preliminary approval for a banking licence in Egypt.

“We are sharpening our focus on the most significant opportunities for growth while also simplifying our business,” CEO Bill Winters said in the statement.

The moves are subject to regulatory approval, the lender said in the statement.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol ditches plan to use proposed gas pipeline
News
2.
The Essex Boys and oil’s 2020 collapse
News
3.
Finland could decide to join Nato ‘in weeks’ as ...
News
4.
Gazprom companies will not return to the Russian ...
News
5.
Macron hints at retirement reform as he courts ...
News

Related Articles

Palladium price will keep on rising as shortages persist, says Implats

News

SA needs help to meet R12-trillion net zero target, study shows

National

Sasfin finance chief Harriet Heymans says sluggish recovery a huge issue for ...

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.