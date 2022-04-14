News SA Covid vaccine plant may shut due to a lack of orders Aspen Pharmacare tells the AU’s public health agency that it’s concerned about a lack of requests for coronavirus shots

African efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines on the continent may face a setback amid a dearth of orders for the shots.

Aspen Pharmacare informed the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention it’s concerned about a lack of requests for Covid-19 vaccines and may close that manufacturing line if nothing changes, the head of the AU’s public health agency said. ..