News

Shares fall in Deutsche and Commerzbank after investor sells part of stake

There are currently only two investors in Deutsche Bank that own sufficient shares for such a large sale — BlackRock and Capital Group

12 April 2022 - 11:52 Swetha Gopinath
Picture: ANDREAS GEBERT/BLOOMBERG
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares dropped, after a major investor sold down its stake in Germany’s two largest publicly listed banks. 

An unidentified investor is looking to raise €1.38bn ($1.5bn) by selling 116-million shares in Deutsche Bank, while Commerzbank shares worth €508m are up for sale by an unnamed investor, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Deutsche Bank shares dropped as much as 8.3% and Commerzbank stock fell 7.9% when markets opened on Tuesday. 

There are currently only two investors in Deutsche Bank that own sufficient shares for such a large sale — BlackRock and Capital Group. BlackRock is largely a passive investor and most of its stake is tied to Deutsche Bank’s membership in various stock indexes and thus can’t be sold as one. 

The sale of major stakes in the two lenders comes just three months after private-equity firm Cerberus started unwinding its stakes in the same firms, essentially pulling the plug on an investment that proved a losing bet. It also follows on the heels of the decision by US investment firm Capital Group to pull back from Barclays.

Both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are locked in ambitious turnaround programmes to boost their profitability. The prospect of rising interest rates in the euro area boosted their share prices at the beginning of the year though the war in Ukraine more recently has cast a shadow over the outlook for the banking industry.

The undisclosed investors offer Deutsche Bank share at a price range of €10.98 to market price, or the stock’s Monday close of €11.924. Commerzbank stock meanwhile is being offered at €6.52 to €7.012. Morgan Stanley is arranging the share sales. The holders are exiting their stakes in the two companies, the terms showed. 

Spokespeople for Capital Group and Commerzbank declined to comment.

“We remain confident in our strategy as laid out during our Investor Deep Dive in March,” a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said. “Our focused business model and risk management capabilities have proven their resilience in challenging times. As we said during our investor day, we have had a promising start into the year and our objectives remain unchanged.”

Large stake sales have begun to flood the market in recent days with stakes being offloaded in the likes of energy firm EON, aircraft maker Airbus, financial firm London Stock Exchange Group Plc and mining giant Glencore.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

China coaxes listed firms to buy back shares to stabilise market

China is also stepping up efforts to woo foreign investors, amid signs of capital outflows
Companies
2 hours ago

Thoma Bravo buys cybersecurity group SailPoint for $6.1bn

SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 per share in cash and the deal is expected to close in the second half of the year
Companies
16 hours ago

Benettons and Blackstone tipped to announce offer for Atlantia

A takeover of the Italian infrastructure giant valued at €65bn may become the year’s biggest deal
News
18 hours ago
