BIG READ: Fires, copper wires and toilet tantrums: Amazon’s drone nightmare

Jeff Bezos went on 60 Minutes in 2013 and pledged to fill the skies with a fleet of delivery drones that could zip parcels to customers’ homes in 30 minutes. Asked when this future would arrive, the Amazon.com founder said he expected drone deliveries to start in the next five years or thereabouts.

Almost a decade later, despite spending more than $2bn and assembling a team of more than 1,000 people around the world, Amazon is a long way from launching a drone delivery service.

A Bloomberg investigation based on internal documents, government reports and interviews with 13 current and former employees reveals a programme beset by technical challenges, high turnover and safety concerns. A serious crash in June prompted federal regulators to question the drone’s airworthiness because multiple safety features failed and the machine careened out of control, causing a brush fire. While experimental aircraft are expected to crash during test flights, current and former employees say pressure to get the programme back on track has prompted some managers to take unnecessary risks that have put personnel in harm’s way.

“With rigorous testing like this, we expect these types of events to occur, and we apply the learnings from each flight towards improving safety,” Amazon spokesperson Av Zammit said in an emailed statement. “No-one has ever been injured or harmed as a result of these flights, and each test is done in compliance with all applicable regulations.”

Amazon plans to ramp up testing in the coming months. Having missed a goal of conducting 2,500 test flights last year, the company has set an even loftier target of 12,000 for 2022 — although fewer than 200 had been completed as of late February. The company plans to add new testing locations this year and also hopes to start testing drones beyond the sight of flight observers, a key step towards proving their ability to fly autonomously.