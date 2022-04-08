We need better Covid booster shots, not more of the same

The reason that the Omicron-specific booster didn’t work better might come down to a problem with our immune systems — a phenomenon that Altmann calls immune imprinting and others have called original antigenic sin.

In a worst-case scenario, vaccines could actually make an infection worse by prompting the production of ineffective antibodies. That’s happened with Dengue fever vaccines. It’s not out of the question that a future variant could render our current vaccines a liability. It’s not clear yet whether natural infection or vaccination with other kinds of vaccines will lead to the same problem.

Altmann thinks a second booster shot makes sense right now, especially in the US, where we might see a new wave of the omicron sub-variant BA.2. And he agrees with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to authorise a second shot for those over 50. There’s enough evidence from Israel showing the second booster can offer at least a couple of months of increased protection against severe disease and death.

But he does foresee the potential for longer-term problems. He said that asking people to take the same booster every 4-6 months for a changing virus “isn’t good immunology or vaccinology or public health”.

One problem is that there’s no data one way or another whether the booster will do anything to prevent mild or asymptomatic infections and therefore it’s unclear whether young, healthy people should get boosted to protect the community — or to avoid long Covid.

While the CDC director NAME has recently said that an infection with Omicron can substitute for one shot, the level of protection from a previous infection is complex and hard to predict. As Altmann points out, there are different forms of natural immunity — to the original virus, Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron.

Some experts quoted in the New York Times recently suggested that the reason BA.2 is spreading slower in the US than it did in the UK comes down to the fact that the US had many more Omicron infections with the other sub-variant, BA.1, over the winter. But that’s speculation.

Altmann said he’s seen a number of people get reinfected with Omicron once or even twice, suggesting this variant doesn’t provide good immunity even to itself. The situation is now extraordinarily complex, with most of the population having very different immunity profiles from a hodgepodge of infections, shots and boosters.

What would be a better public health strategy? He suggested we keep exploring the more than 100 vaccines that have gone partway through clinical testing, looking for one that might have broader protection against parts of the virus that aren’t changing as fast as the spike protein, and that show better durability.

“We’ve known for more than 100 years how to make durable vaccines,” he said, citing the attenuated viral vaccine for yellow fever as an example.

Gregory Poland, director of vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic, agrees and is working on a vaccine candidate that might work more broadly against current and future variants — and even might protect against other coronaviruses. He also thinks second boosters make sense for people over 50, given our current BA.2 threat and fewer non-pharmaceutical precautions.

And now there’s a threat from new hybrid variants, including one dubbed XE that surfaced in China. It may fizzle or it may grow — experts now are reluctant to predict. With so many past predictions proving false, their reluctance is easy to understand.

It’s become clear that our current vaccines won’t end the pandemic. But that’s no reason to give up hope; a vaccination campaign with better vaccines still might.

