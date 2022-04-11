Video game shares jump after China approves new licences

Shares of Chinese video-game makers and live-streaming platforms rallied in US premarket trading after Bloomberg News reported that China had approved the first batch of new video game licences since July.

Mobile game giant NetEase jumped nearly 8%. Video platform operators Bilibili and DouYu gained 8.5% and 6.3%, respectively. Large-cap Chinese internet stocks including Alibaba and Baidu also trimmed losses after the report. It wasn’t clear if the approved titles included any games from industry leaders Tencent and NetEase.

Chinese live-streaming stocks have taken a hit in the past week as Beijing vowed to crack down on any tax-related crimes such as tax evasion in the sector. The closure of Tencent’s game streaming site Penguin Esports and a campaign to rein in potential abuse of algorithms at internet companies also weighed on investor sentiment.

While volatility in US-listed Chinese stocks has eased after Beijing pledged support to overseas listings in mid-March, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index lost 4.8% last week amid surging bond yields. The lingering risks of potential delistings also hurt the cohort, although Beijing modified a rule that removed a key hurdle for US regulators to gain full access to audit reports for Chinese firms listed in New York.

The Chinese government “is very modestly easing back its tech regulatory scrutiny”, Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli wrote in a note on Monday morning. The main overhang facing Chinese equities, however, are concerns over rising Covid-19 cases and Beijing’s zero-tolerance approach towards the virus, he said.

Bloomberg