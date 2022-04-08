Monrovia battles to keep sea out and preserve coastal economy

Liberia was ranked 171st out of 181 countries in the latest ND-GAIN Index, a measure of climate vulnerability. More than 70% of the country’s population lives in coastal areas and nine of its 15 counties suffer from coastal erosion. The West African nation, which has a GDP of $3.2bn, is expected to incur up to $48m in climate change-related damages by 2100.

Globally, funding to assist places such as West Point is far eclipsed by the need. Now help for the area is belatedly on the way. In March 2021, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) approved a $25.6m, six-year effort known as the Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project (MMCRP), which will be run by Liberia’s Environment Protection Agency with the UN Development Program.

The project will fund the construction of coastal defence structures, to begin in 2023. It builds on previous UNDP efforts, including a 600m revetment installed in Buchanan, a city to the south of Monrovia, at a cost of $2.9m.

More than hard infrastructure, the focus of this latest project is coastal management as well as climate-proofing residents’ livelihoods. Authorities say an attempt in 2017 to relocate residents from West Point to the Brewerville community, on the outskirts of Monrovia, failed because those who moved were unable to provide for themselves. “We have to take account of the impact on livelihoods. Otherwise it just won’t work,” says Tennessee Wilson, a coastal erosion expert at Liberia’s Environmental Protection Agency, noting that there will be two zones along the fortified coast to allow fishing boats to land.

Set apart

People who work in West Point’s large artisanal fishing industry — the men who catch the fish and the women who dry and sell the produce at markets — will be trained to use solar-powered eco stoves, a measure to stem the destruction of the nearby Mesurado Wetlands. Local residents often cut the wetland mangroves for firewood, but they’re important as a buffer from the sea and serve as a breeding ground for fish. West Point residents will also be provided with cold storage to reduce waste.

Moses Massah, energy and environment programme specialist at the UNDP in Liberia, believes the social and economic aspects will set the Green Climate Fund project apart. “This will be a state-of-the-art intervention,” he says. “This goes beyond just the deployment of a revetment. The project is taking a holistic approach.”

The stakes are high. In the Greater Monrovia area alone, expected sea-level rise of 16cm by 2030 will put 675,000 people and 9,500ha of land at risk, according to the World Bank’s 2021 Climate Risk assessment. West Point, which is south of a river inlet, is the city’s most threatened district, according to a UNDP study.

The construction in Monrovia of a port in 1948 and a dam in the 1960s have affected the water patterns and sediment movement along the coast, says John C L Mayson II, chief technical adviser of the Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project Rising tides directly linked to climate change have over time increased the depth of a basin on the northern side of West Point, which has in turn drawn sediment from its beaches, accelerating erosion. Illegal mining of sand, a lucrative resource for construction, has also sped up the process.

No guarantee

Under the Green Climate Fund-funded project, the rock revetment, sometimes referred to as a sea dyke, will be built upon a woven geofabric and covered in a mix of pebbles, rocks and large boulders. The one in West Point is intended to hold the sea back for at least 40 years. Full modelling, vulnerability and feasibility studies are under way to determine the specifics.

Yet there are unknowns in planning for climate change. Philip Liu, an expert in coastal resilience, says that though revetments can be built to be higher than the worst-case scenario, it’s possible weather events will become more intense than expected. Mangroves and seagrass can be deployed to break up storm waves and slow down sediment, Liu adds. But there’s no guarantee that these “soft” defences will be strong enough to protect large urban populations, either, and even then they take several years to grow.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around the future,” says Liu, who is not involved with the Green Climate Fund project. “Designers need to think: ‘How flexible is the system?’”