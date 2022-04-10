Food prices hit record high as war sparks supply chaos

Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as the war in Ukraine chokes crop supplies, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis.

The war has wreaked havoc on supply chains in the crucial Black Sea breadbasket region, upending global trade flows and fuelling panic about shortages of key staples such as wheat and cooking oils.

That’s sent food prices — already surging before the conflict started — to a record, with a UN index of world costs soaring another 13% last month.

Ukraine’s ports are closed and many vessels are avoiding the region, which accounts for about a quarter of all grains trade. Farmers in Ukraine, the top sunflower-oil exporter, are expected to drastically cut crop plantings and the country is struggling to export supplies already harvested.