Australia’s Scott Morrison sets May date for general election

2. Budget deficit

It isn’t just Australian households struggling to keep debt down. The government is having the same problem.

Australia adopted an expansionary policy during the pandemic, investing in businesses and workers to soften the economic blow from Covid-19. It has worked well, with unemployment now down to 4% and growth on track to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

But it has left the government with debt on track to exceed more than A$1-trillion ($751bn) by 2023-24. While the budget estimates showed debt peaking earlier and shrinking faster, it was mostly due to to surging commodity prices.

3. China

Just weeks out from the election, Australia’s Pacific neighbour the Solomon Islands is on the brink of signing a security deal with China, a sign of just how complicated the region is expected to get for the next prime minister.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner but in the past few years their relationship has deteriorated rapidly, to the point where both countries have almost no high-level contact publicly. Both sides of politics are in favour of taking a tough line on China, with Morrison making national security a central part of his re-election platform and Labor desperate to avoid looking weak on foreign policy.

Whoever wins will have to face a complicated relationship, with trade restrictions still in place on Australian exports to China. Australia is investing heavily in the US, partnering with it in both the Quad security agreement and the Aukus nuclear submarine deal with the UK.

The major parties are in lockstep on these moves, but former Liberal leader Hewson said there was “no maturity” in Australia’s debate on China. He said since Beijing would be a major global player over coming decades, either Morrison or Albanese would “have to work collaboratively with them”.

“I don’t see that either side is prepared to say anything like that,” Hewson said.

4. Covid-19

Australian health authorities are warning of a surge in Covid-19 cases over the southern hemisphere’s winter months, in addition to a potentially deadly influenza season. The government has rolled out a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to senior citizens to boost their immunity ahead of the winter outbreak, but deputy health officer Sonya Bennett said they were still expecting a rise in cases.

“We haven’t had experience with transmission in winter with Covid-19 yet,” she said at a press conference in March. Australia only lifted its zero Covid-19 policy during the summer months in late 2021 while both the US and the UK saw rapid rises in Covid-19 infections during their winter.

5. Climate change

Australia is on the front lines of global warming. It is one of the world’s largest coal exporters and is also experiencing devastating natural disasters. There were the 2019/2020 fires, which eradicated huge tracts of bushland across the east coast, and this year’s flooding in New South Wales and Queensland. The Great Barrier Reef is undergoing its sixth major bleaching event.

The Morrison government claims Australia is well on its way to meeting its climate action obligations and has said Australia will hit net zero emissions by 2050. Labor is promising to reduce emissions faster than the government if it wins office, cutting them by 43% by 2030.

Neither side is promising a rapid move away from burning or exporting fossil fuels though. Jill Sheppard, a political analyst at Australian National University, said any major change in climate policy was unlikely in the near future. “Probably the best hope for climate action would be a hung parliament or at least a very strong Greens Party cross bench,” she said.

