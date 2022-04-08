Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision

Will Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for ten years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the event last month.

The academy did not take away his best actor award, which he won for “King Richard.” Smith accepted that trophy at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, shortly after smacking Rock for making a joke about his wife’s shaved head. Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said via a representative on April 8.

Smith’s action shocked Hollywood. The actor resigned from the academy on April 1 as he faced possible expulsion. Some people and companies may now be reluctant to work with him.

Smith repeatedly apologised, calling the slap “unacceptable and inexcusable”, saying violence was poisonous and destructive. He also said he would “fully accept all consequences.”

The academy doesn’t publicise data about members it has expelled or punished, but in the past five years it has kicked out Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. The three were accused of sexual impropriety. None had their awards taken away.

The academy last updated its code of conduct in 2017, in the wake of the #MeToo movement. In a previous statement the group said Smith was under investigation for violating its rules about physical contact, abusive and threatening behaviour and “compromising the integrity of the academy.” A spokesman said the academy could suspend, expel or take other disciplinary measures against Smith.

