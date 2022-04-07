×

News

Oligarchs shouldn’t be getting US tax perks, say senators

Draft bill is a warning signal to companies still operating in Russia

07 April 2022 - 19:41 Laura Davison
The Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Sanctioned Russian oligarchs and US companies that pay taxes to Moscow would lose some of their American tax benefits under a new bill authored by two senators.

The legislation, sponsored by Senate finance committee chair Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, would deny tax credits and deductions to companies that continue to operate in Russia and Belarus, according to a draft released on Thursday. The bill is the latest effort in Congress to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies for the invasion of Ukraine.

“If companies choose to keep doing business in Russia and paying taxes to Putin’s government in the face of these atrocities, they should forfeit their foreign tax credits and deductions for taxes paid to Russia in the US,” Wyden and Portman said in a statement. “Russian oligarchs and companies supporting Putin also shouldn’t be getting tax benefits in the US.”

The bill would add Russia and Belarus to an existing list of countries — North Korea, Iran, Syria and Sudan — where corporations are ineligible for foreign tax credits. Companies would also not be allowed to deduct any taxes paid in those two countries. 

The legislation would alter a key feature in the tax code that allows global companies to lower their US tax bill based on the levies they pay to foreign governments.

Sanctioned individuals, or others identified as participating in the invasion of Ukraine or having ties to a Russian company would also lose any US tax benefits.

The draft bill is a warning signal to companies still operating in Russia, including Koch Industries and International Paper, that they could face tax increases. More than 600 companies globally have withdrawn from Russia, but dozens still remain, according to research from Yale University.

The proposal comes as Congress and the White House have taken a series of steps to impose sanctions and take other economic measures to hamper Russia’s economy as it military forces continue the invasion of Ukraine. 

The US has banned the imports of some Russian goods, including seafood and alcohol. Legislation to ban the import of Russian energy products and to make the country a trade pariah has been stalled in the Senate, though legislators are optimistic the measure could get a vote in the coming days.

Wyden has said he hopes to pursue the package denying tax breaks to companies operating in Russia as soon as the trade legislation clears the Senate.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

When China abstains in UN votes on Russia, it’s a win, US says

China and Russia declared a ‘no-limits’ strategic partnership weeks before the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and have been forging closer energy ...
World
9 hours ago

US pushes for Russia to be expelled from G20 meetings

Janet Yellen says the US will boycott ‘a number of G20 meetings’ if Russian officials show up
World
19 hours ago

West is already at war with Russia, says exiled ex-oligarch

Russian President Putin believes his country is at war with America and Europe on Ukrainian soil
News
1 day ago

Every euro you send to Russia has blood on it, Kyiv mayor says

Grim images from Bucha near Kyiv, including a mass grave and bound bodies of people shot at close range, have prompted international outrage
World
2 days ago
