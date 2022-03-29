New social media app BeReal trends as ‘casual instagram’

On a recent Saturday night, about 10pm, Sukhmani Kaur, an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania, watched as two of her friends received an attention-grabbing notification on their phones. “Time to BeReal,” it read. In response, they hastily snapped photos of themselves and their dinner, which they then rushed to share online. When Kaur asked what they were doing, her friends explained that they were using a newfangled social media app called BeReal. On the spot, Kaur decided to download it too.

BeReal, which markets itself as a more authentic social media platform, is rapidly gaining popularity on college campuses across the country, based on a simple premise. “You’re supposed to show your real self,” Kaur said.

At a varying time each day, BeReal users receive a single notification en masse prompting them to take two photos — simultaneous images, shot through the front- and back-facing lens on their phone cameras. Everyone is given two minutes to take the photographs, which are then shared with their followers on the app. People who miss the daily notification can post late, but such images are conspicuously marked for being tardy. To see everyone else’s contributions, a user must first upload their own daily shots.