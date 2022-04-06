×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Indian social media app VerSe Innovation gets funding of $805m

The company runs the Josh app, billed as the Instagram for Bharat, referring to non-English speaking India that lives outside its six affluent top cities

06 April 2022 - 11:33 Saritha Rai
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

An Indian social content startup that launched its short video app exactly four days after the government banned China’s TikTok, has received $805m in funding, the country’s largest venture capital round in 2022.

A little more than half the capital, $425m, in VerSe Innovation’s latest round, came from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the startup announced on Wednesday. Other investors included the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital and Sumeru Ventures. Existing backers including Sofina and Baillie Gifford also participated. The Goldman Sachs and Google-financed start-up, which has raised $1.5bn in the past year alone, is now valued at $5bn. 

The Bangalore-based company runs the Josh app, billed as the Instagram for Bharat, referring to non-English speaking India that lives outside its half-dozen affluent top cities. VerSe also owns local language content delivery platform Dailyhunt, which preceded Josh, and also focuses on India’s “next billion” regional-language users. 

Josh has 150-million monthly active users, while Dailyhunt has 350-million, according to the company. Over nine-tenths of the content on the two apps is in Indian languages.

India’s short video startups have seen sky-rocketing growth after India banned TikTok and a rash of Chinese-origin apps in June 2020. Since then, Josh and its rivals such as Roposo and Moj have registered record user numbers, engagement and revenues. ShareChat, the parent of Moj, is in discussions to raise $200m from investors including Temasek and Alphabet Inc.’s Google at a $5bn valuation, Bloomberg News recently reported.

“VerSe will be profitable within the next two or three years,” said Virendra Gupta, founder of VerSe.

VerSe will use the capital to broaden its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, using data science to boost user engagement and retention. It will also drive revenues through influencer-led commerce and live commerce. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

WATCH: Welcome to SA’s tech start-up ecosystem

Michael Avery and guests discuss key industry trends and updates in tech, startup policy
Companies
5 days ago

WhatsApp in the dock over ‘dominance’

SA is the latest country to hold the social giant accountable for its ‘abuse of dominance’ by trying to shut out a smaller company
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Need a ride? No problem, just subscribe

Tech platform FlexClub is powering the subscription revolution in SA with the backing of fleet and rental giant Avis
Companies
1 month ago

Biggest crypto exchange in Africa sets sights on US expansion

Luno assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states
Business
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In Hong Kong it’s a car buyers market
News
2.
Sri Lanka finance minister resigns after one day ...
News
3.
Thungela jumps as EU considers banning coal from ...
News
4.
Credit Suisse says investors in Greensill-linked ...
News
5.
Imran Khan triggers crisis to avoid losing ...
News

Related Articles

TONY MALLAM: Fintech sector could provide answers to many problems SA faces

Opinion

JOHAN STEYN: Should my business use AI?

Opinion / Columnists

Theranos: a tall tale to make your blood run cold

News & Fox / Digital

‘Fake it till you make it’ will live on after Theranos

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.