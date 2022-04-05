Global economy may be entering new inflationary era, says BIS head

Carstens is leaning towards the former scenario.

“We should not expect inflationary pressures to ease soon,” he said. “Indeed, the full price impact of the disruptions of 2021 may still be working its way through the system.”

That’s because consumers are still buying more goods than services, while bottlenecks persist in shipping, semiconductors and parts of the labour force. What’s more, Russia’s war in Ukraine is stoking food and commodities costs, with businesses and households being affected directly and global value chains also becoming more stretched.

Supply-driven inflation

While many policymakers would argue that “looking through” supply-driven inflation is the correct response, Carstens says it may not be this time.

“That assumes inflation overshoots are temporary and not too large,” he said. “Recent experience suggests it can be hard to make such clear-cut distinctions,” adding that “it’s hard to establish where that threshold lies, and we may find out only after it has been crossed.”

Market gauges in the US and much of Europe signal inflation expectations may be becoming unmoored, Carstens warns. Meanwhile, cost increases in one sector are spilling over into others, wage growth is picking up and globalisation’s retreat is easing disinflation pressures.

“It seems clear that policy rates need to rise to levels that are more appropriate for the higher-inflation environment,” Carstens said. “Most likely, this will require real interest rates to rise above neutral levels for a time to moderate demand.”

The Federal Reserve is mulling more aggressive rate increased after its first last month, while the Bank of England has hiked at three consecutive meetings. The European Central Bank has yet to confirm plans to end large-scale asset purchases this summer — a precondition for higher rates.

Emerging markets have been more aggressive. Much of Latin America and Southern Africa has seen steep increases in borrowing costs, as has Russia after the rouble slid following sanctions.

“It will be a challenge to engineer a transition to more normal levels and, in the process, set realistic expectations of what monetary policy can deliver,” Carstens said. “Central banks have done more than their part over the past decade. Now is the time for other policies to take the baton.”

