US seeks realignment, not ‘divorce’, in China trade relations

In early 2020, after a two-year tariff war, the US and China agreed to the so-called phase 1 deal, with the US reducing some duties in exchange for Beijing pledging to address intellectual-property theft and buy $200bn in energy, farm and manufactured goods along with services through to end-December 2021. China fell more than one-third short of those commitments.

Tai’s office is now facing a review of the first group of tariffs on more than $300bn in Chinese imports needed to prevent their expiration.

A US federal trade court last week also ruled that the Trump administration failed to adequately justify its decision to expand tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, and the Biden administration must present a fuller explanation to keep them.

Tai said she couldn’t comment on the court case but noted the China tariffs were having an effect, particularly regarding trade flows in Southeast Asia. Still, she added that it was an open question on whether the tariffs are effective “with respect to how we intend to realign our relationship with China on trade and economic matters”.

Tai is on a three-day trip to Singapore focused on strengthening the US relationship and identifying areas of co-operation through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is part of US President Joe Biden’s strategy to play a bigger role in Asia to counter China. The Biden administration has made clear that it doesn’t plan to rejoin the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was abandoned under Donald Trump. That’s left an opening for Beijing, which is vying to join it.

Countries such as Singapore have urged Washington to focus on trade with Asian nations wary of being forced to pick sides in the broader competition with China, which has accused the US of seeking to divide the region into blocs and create what it calls an “Indo-Pacific Nato”.

Tai said that isn’t the message being sent by the administration, but rather that the US wants to use the economic framework with its partners “to collaborate on key economic issues and emerging global challenges”.

The Biden administration has said talks on the framework are focused on supply-chain resilience, including for semiconductors and technology, as well as fair trade, clean energy, taxation and anti-corruption measures. They’re also expected to include digital issues such as data localisation and cross-border data flows.

Asked about US attention on making sure that China and other countries are not violating US sanctions to provide aid to Russia over the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, Tai said countries are “all watching each other very, very closely”.

“These decisions are going to be consequential, not just with respect to the conflict in Ukraine, but we are going to be impacting each other in terms of the values that we express through our actions,” Tai said.

US legislators have criticised the administration for failing to include negotiations on lowering tariffs, a traditional goal of trade deals, in its plans for the framework. In the interview, Tai dismissed critics who say that US policy lacks ambition.

“For the people who are criticising our trade policy, it is either because they are not hearing us when we describe what our objectives are, which is to bring a new approach to trade that ensures that trade policy can be and is a force for good,” she said. “And I think that some of the other critics are impatient.”

The Biden administration is focused on “ensuring that trade is a tool for moving us into a better world”, Tai said.

