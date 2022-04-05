Thungela jumps as EU considers banning coal from Russia
Coal producer could benefit if ban goes ahead but faces constraints due to shortcomings in SA’s rail network
Thungela Resources, SA’s largest exporter of coal used in power stations, extended its share price rally after a report that the EU is working to end imports of the fuel from Russia.
The EU plans to propose a mandatory phase-out of Russian coal supplies in response to reports that Russian forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. Thungela could benefit as nations scramble to arrange alternative sources of thermal coal.
Its shares jumped as much as 9.6% to a record in Johannesburg, taking their winning streak to a fifth day. Thungela, carved out of global mining giant Anglo American in 2021, has advanced more than 90% since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
“If the demand for coal within the energy complex remains high and if the EU decides to ban imports from Russia, other players with some kind of optionality to be able to fill that gap, players like Thungela, will benefit,” said Lester Davids, an analyst at Unum Capital.
Shortcomings in SA’s rail network may hobble Thungela’s ability to move additional coal abroad. Last year, more than $2bn in potential coal, iron ore and chrome exports were lost because contracted volumes couldn’t reach ports, according to the Minerals Council SA.
“It would be very challenging to replace the coal flows from Russia to Europe,” said Ben Davis, a mining analyst at Liberum Capital in London. “SA could in theory contribute, but no-one is expecting any miracles given the logistical constraints on rail.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
The EU is planning to target coal imports from Russia in response to reports that Russian forces committed suspected war crimes in Ukraine.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.