Thungela jumps as EU considers banning coal from Russia

Thungela Resources, SA’s largest exporter of coal used in power stations, extended its share price rally after a report that the EU is working to end imports of the fuel from Russia.

The EU plans to propose a mandatory phase-out of Russian coal supplies in response to reports that Russian forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. Thungela could benefit as nations scramble to arrange alternative sources of thermal coal.

Its shares jumped as much as 9.6% to a record in Johannesburg, taking their winning streak to a fifth day. Thungela, carved out of global mining giant Anglo American in 2021, has advanced more than 90% since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.