×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Saudi Arabia and UAE power on

05 April 2022 - 09:50 Abeer Abu Omar
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA

The two largest Arab economies are powering ahead despite coming under pressure from a sharp acceleration in global energy and commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Concern is building worldwide that the crisis in Eastern Europe will result in stagflation, or rapidly rising prices and weak economic growth. But for now, non-oil output gains were intact in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to March surveys of purchasing managers by S&P Global that offered a first glimpse at the conflict’s spillover effects in the region.

A purchasing managers index (PMI) compiled for Saudi Arabia rose to 56.8 from 56.2 in February, with output growing at the fastest in over four years. A similar gauge for the neighbouring UAE remained at 54.8, well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, even as input cost inflation reached a 40-month record.  

“Cost pressures escalated during March as commodity prices turned volatile in response to the Russia-Ukraine war,” said David Owen, economist at S&P Global. “Rising petrol and raw material prices greatly added to firms’ expenses sheets.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent already high crude prices soaring and affected global exports of grains, of which the Middle East region is a major importer. 

In Saudi Arabia, higher energy and material prices translated into the sharpest uplift in both costs and selling charges since August 2020. Input prices accelerated at the fastest in just over a year and a half.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Oil prices could rise again over Russian supply risks, says trader Vitol

The 13% drop in Brent overshadows the potential for a drop in supplies in the coming months
News
1 day ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: The Russia-Ukraine war will hurt SA’s investment ambitions: lessons from nine wars

SA’s neutrality on Russia-Ukraine war comes with economic risks
Opinion
2 days ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Oil is set to go through the roof as it barrels towards record

In one of the largest energy supply shocks yet, forecasts show crude is likely to top $200 a barrel
Opinion
5 days ago

Islamic finance deals soar on high oil price

Sharia-compliant debt has fared better than global bonds with investment-grade ratings, losing only 4% vs their 7% dive so far in 2022
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In Hong Kong it’s a car buyers market
News
2.
Zimbabwe central bank hikes interest rate to halt ...
News
3.
Shein could outshine H&M and Zara combined
News
4.
Twitter and charity: Elon Musk is into both
News
5.
Turkish inflation soars to 20-year high of 61%
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.