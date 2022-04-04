Twitter and charity: Elon Musk is into both

For years, Elon Musk’s net worth has been dominated by one stock: Tesla. His purchase of a 9.2% stake in Twitter, disclosed Monday in a regulatory filing, adds an unusual element of diversification to his $273bn fortune.

Musk’s holding in his favoured social-media platform was valued at $2.89bn as of market close Friday. So far he’s done well: the billionaire is up more than $1bn based on Twitter’s closing share price on March 14, the date of the event that triggered the disclosure, and its opening trading level on Monday.

Even though Musk is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder, his holding still represents just a fraction of his overall wealth. As of Friday, the vast majority of Musk’s net worth was tied to shares and options in Tesla, where he’s CEO. He owns about 17% of the electric-vehicle maker, which has soared in value in recent years and catapulted Musk to the top of the list of the world’s richest people.

Musk also owns almost half of private space exploration company SpaceX, an interest worth $40.3bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Tesla co-founder has stayed focused on the company even as his fortune has soared. His family office, Excession, is run by longtime adviser Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker, and is relatively small compared with other billionaires.