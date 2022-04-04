Turkish inflation soars to 20-year high of 61%

How sustainable?

“Given the dramatic change in the macro outlook and financial conditions, we think the long-term sustainability of this policy framework will be less likely with inflation running above 60% and likely to remain high above 50% at least until last quarter,” he said.

Rate hikes aren’t on the agenda because of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s goal of using a cheaper lira to turn Turkey into a manufacturing power. Declines in the currency, which has lost over 9% so far this year, are feeding into inflation by making imports more expensive.

Speaking after the data release on Monday, treasury & finance minister Nureddin Nebati predicted inflation will fall to “a reasonable level” by the end of the year, without being more specific.

“Inflation above 60% is a problem but Turkey has been released from the grip of interest rates,” Nebati said in the western industrial city of Bursa.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu has said that support for the local currency would be a key objective in 2022, but has shown little sign this would involve a tighter monetary policy stance. The lira was trading 0.1% weaker at 14.7080/$ in Istanbul. It’s down 9.5% so far this year.

The central bank is hoping to curb price growth by taking measures to encourage ending the dollar's dominance. Its next rate meeting is scheduled for April 14.

With the central bank on the sidelines, Erdogan’s government is trying to contain prices by means of a new round of VAT cuts on some staple products, which will go into effect by April. But the changes represent a one-off measure that’s unlikely to move the needle for prices.

“We believe that inflationary pressures should be addressed via monetary policy rather than minor fiscal adjustments,” said Deutsche Bank economist Fatih Akcelik before the data release.

