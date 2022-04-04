Airbus weighs further delay in A350 production plan

Airbus is weighing a further delay in its production plan for A350 wide-body jets after sanctions on Russia and a legal fight with Qatar Airways weakened the outlook for deliveries, according to people familiar with the matter.

The manufacturer had already slowed its ramp-up plan by six months, with the current goal to move from five A350s per month to six starting in early 2023. That may now slide to the end of 2023, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans haven’t been set. Initially, Airbus was to start gearing up during the northern hemisphere autumn.

Airbus continues to expect to increase the A350 production rate to about six in 2023, according to a spokesperson — removing the “early 2023” guidance the company reiterated as recently as February.

The spokesperson confirmed the plane maker is on its way to increasing the production rate of A330-family jets to nearly three aircraft per month by the end of 2022, as planned. The current rate for the smaller wide-body is about two a month.

Airbus shares fell as much as 2.7% after the Bloomberg report, and traded 1.9% lower as of 4.16pm in Paris.

Airbus had already been contending with a slower return of long-haul travel when the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt another blow to demand for large aircraft.

Sanctions bar the Toulouse, France-based manufacturer from delivering A350s to Russian customer Aeroflot , while a legal dispute with Qatar Airways over surface-quality issues has cast doubt over further deliveries to the Gulf carrier, one of the biggest customers for the model.

The A350 production increase could still occur in early 2023 if either of the two issues are resolved, one of the people said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com