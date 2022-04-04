×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Airbus weighs further delay in A350 production plan

Sanctions bar Airbus from delivering A350s to Aeroflot, and a legal dispute with Qatar Airways has cast doubt over further deliveries to the Gulf carrier

04 April 2022 - 17:26 Charlotte Ryan
An Airbus A350 at the Wings India 2022 Air Show.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
An Airbus A350 at the Wings India 2022 Air Show.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Airbus is weighing a further delay in its production plan for A350 wide-body jets after sanctions on Russia and a legal fight with Qatar Airways weakened the outlook for deliveries, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The manufacturer had already slowed its ramp-up plan by six months, with the current goal to move from five A350s per month to six starting in early 2023. That may now slide to the end of 2023, said the people, who asked not to be named because the plans haven’t been set. Initially, Airbus was to start gearing up during the northern hemisphere autumn.

Airbus continues to expect to increase the A350 production rate to about six in 2023, according to a spokesperson — removing the “early 2023” guidance the company reiterated as recently as February. 

The spokesperson confirmed the plane maker is on its way to increasing the production rate of A330-family jets to nearly three aircraft per month by the end of 2022, as planned. The current rate for the smaller wide-body is about two a month.

Airbus shares fell as much as 2.7% after the Bloomberg report, and traded 1.9% lower as of 4.16pm in Paris. 

Airbus had already been contending with a slower return of long-haul travel when the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt another blow to demand for large aircraft.

Sanctions bar the Toulouse, France-based manufacturer from delivering A350s to Russian customer Aeroflot , while a legal dispute with Qatar Airways over surface-quality issues has cast doubt over further deliveries to the Gulf carrier, one of the biggest customers for the model. 

The A350 production increase could still occur in early 2023 if either of the two issues are resolved, one of the people said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In Hong Kong it’s a car buyers market
News
2.
Oil prices could rise again over Russian supply ...
News
3.
Shein could outshine H&M and Zara combined
News
4.
Chinese fashion juggernaut Shein tipped to raise ...
News
5.
Tesla plant in Shanghai to remain closed despite ...
News

Related Articles

JOHN LAMOLA: Bigoted ideology at the base of attack on Civil Aviation Authority

Opinion

Airbus upbeat on growing demand from India

News

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Comair debacle shows biased Civil Aviation Authority abuses ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.