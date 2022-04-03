×

News

UK to unveil plans for new energy mix as shortages bite

Business secretary is due to announce details of an energy security plan within days as charities warn of millions facing energy poverty

03 April 2022 - 18:43 Rodney Jefferson and Ellen Milligan
The UK is looking at nuclear and wind power to generate electricity. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The UK will detail plans to broaden its energy sources this week as the war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and a cost-of-living crisis forces countries across Europe to urgently revamp how they generate electricity and heat homes.

The main focus will be on nuclear and wind power, two industries that have not been short of controversy. Government minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday he expects to see proposals for more nuclear reactors, including smaller capacity ones, and for scaling up offshore wind farms. He does not advocate putting up more turbines onshore, though.

“I don’t favour a vast increase in onshore wind farms — they can create something of an eyesore for communities as well as noise problems,” Shapps, the UK’s transport secretary, told Sky News. “For reasons of environmental protections, the way to go with this is largely on-sea.”

The war in Ukraine has put the spotlight on energy imports, and the EU is redoubling efforts to reduce dependency on Russia, particularly for gas. But prices were already soaring before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and officials in some countries have warned that controls may be put on gas usage and diesel consumption.

Speaking later on the BBC, Shapps ruled out rationing in the UK because the country relies far less on Russian imports than other large European economies such as Germany. He said Britain, though, was still exposed to surging costs because of the international market.

A UK government cap on gas and electricity prices jumped on April 1, and charity groups warned that millions of people will be pushed into energy poverty — that is, having to choose between paying heating bills or buying food.

The immediate challenge is to spread the mix of production. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to announce details of the new energy security plan within days. As well as wind and nuclear, there will also be an effort to increase solar electricity generation.

Britain could construct as many as seven new nuclear power stations by 2050 as part of the expansion, Kwarteng told the Telegraph newspaper. Ministers have agreed to set up a development vehicle to identify sites and speed up the planning process, the newspaper reported. The government is also in talks over a fleet of hundreds of mini-reactors, the paper said.

When it comes to wind, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his sights set on a giant farm of turbines in the Irish Sea to be built within 12 months, the Telegraph reported separately.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com

Uncertainty is the new normal, UK forecasting body says

The UK government’s forecasting body says the era of easy growth and economic stability is over
News
2 days ago

UK pension funds set to write off billions in frozen Russian assets

Many institutions marked investments down in value after the invasion led to sanctions
World
6 days ago

MARK GILBERT: UK faces cost-of-living crisis

Britain’s economic backdrop provides an opportunity for the chancellor to show some economic compassion and offset central bank hawkishness
Opinion
2 weeks ago

UK chancellor seeks to burnish his Thatcherite credentials

Rishi Sunak, the most likely successor to Boris Johnson, makes a low-tax speech
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

