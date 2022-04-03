Oil prices could rise again over Russian supply risks, says trader Vitol

Oil prices have fallen to levels that do not fully reflect the risk of disruptions to Russian exports or the ability of China to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader.

While Brent surged to almost $140 a barrel soon after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, it sunk 13% last week to about $104. That was due to the US announcing an unprecedented release of strategic reserves to tame fuel prices and China implementing more virus lockdowns.

Those developments overshadowed the potential for a drop in oil from Russia over the coming months. Traders, shippers, insurers and bankers are wary of taking on Russian barrels as Western governments isolate and sanction Moscow for its invasion.

“Oil feels cheaper than most would’ve predicted,” Mike Muller, Vitol Group’s head of Asia, said on Sunday in a podcast produced by Dubai-based consultant and publisher Gulf Intelligence. “Oil prices could be higher given the risk of disruption of supplies from Russia. But people are still lost figuring out those numbers.”

Flows of Russian crude and oil products may be down by 1-million to 3-million barrels a day through the third quarter, according to Muller. The country normally exports about 7.5-million barrels daily.

China has placed almost all of Shanghai’s 25-million residents under some form of lockdown as the financial hub struggles to contain the Omicron variant of the virus. The government has ordered local officials to curtail the outbreak “as soon as possible”.