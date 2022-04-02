Hungary and Serbia strongmen seek re-election under Putin’s shadow

Two of Europe’s strongmen are bidding to keep their grip on power in elections that have put a spotlight on their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.

Most polls suggest Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on track to win a fourth straight term, but the race is tight after the opposition formed a six-party alliance, and a survey published a day before Sunday’s vote showed the two camps were neck and neck. Next door in Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to have an easier path to victory, though is unlikely to repeat a landslide of two years ago.

Voting ended in Hungary at 7pm, with unofficial results expected later on Sunday. In Serbia, polls close an hour later, and preliminary results in that country’s presidential race are expected within hours, followed by partial counts for the parliamentary elections that are running concurrently.

The war in Ukraine has overshadowed the votes and both leaders have depicted themselves as the defenders of the nation. Opponents have sought to frame the elections as a choice between fostering integration with Western Europe or risking political and economic isolation.

Should they prevail, Orban and Vucic both face similar balancing acts as Europe contends with Russia. Hungary has cozied up to Putin and China while aggravating fellow EU members over everything from control of the media and immigration to LGBTQ rights and cronyism. Vucic has struggled to reconcile Serbia’s traditionally close allegiance with Russia with the country’s ambition to join the EU.

With the incumbents reinforced by state media, both campaigns have pivoted towards the war as the countries feel the economic impact of energy security and inflation and the political fallout from Putin’s invasion.

Orban, who returned to power in 2010 and has shaped Hungary into what he calls his “illiberal democracy”, was quick to back the initial round of EU sanctions against Russia and opened the door to Ukrainian refugees. He balked, though, at allowing Hungary to be a conduit for weapons and stopping flows of Russian oil and gas.

After Orban vowed not to let Hungary “become a sacrificial pawn in someone else’s war”, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky singled him out in an address to a March 24 EU leaders summit, saying it was time he chose what side he was on.

For Vucic, the conflict has helped him to deflect the opposition’s focus on corruption allegations in Serbia and environmental issues that were central to their attack following a wave of protests last year against pollution. The Serbian president has condemned the invasion but stopped short of joining the Russian sanctions. His party has replaced its initial campaign slogan highlighting economic achievements with “Peace. Security. Vucic”.