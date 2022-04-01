VW favours US lenders over Deutsche Bank for Porsche listing

The initial public offering (IPO) of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank.

Volkswagen picked an all-American line-up, snubbing European banks, to lead the planned share sale, which could value Porsche at as much as €90bn, according to people familiar with the matter.

The choice of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup as joint global co-ordinators is another reminder of just how strong Wall Street’s grip on European equity capital markets has become. US banks have taken the top five underwriting slots on equity offerings in the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region for the past two years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

VW’s decision in particular to omit Deutsche Bank, long a mainstay in the boardrooms of Germany’s blue-chip companies, surprised both the advisers that won the coveted top-line mandates and those that pitched and missed out, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Video message

Deutsche Bank made a big push for a lead role. CEO Christian Sewing, who is credited with stabilising the German lender over the past several years, got involved with a pre-recorded video message to VW, the people said.

To be sure, bank CEOs often turn up at pitches for blockbuster mandates and Sewing is known to join Deutsche Bank’s dealmakers on such occasions, showing his dedication to helping secure headline transactions after years of restructuring. A strong equity capital markets business and focus on core regions are key pillars of the leaner investment bank that Sewing has presided over since taking charge.

BNP Paribas, one of VW’s biggest lenders, as well as Barclays, also missed a top spot. It was not just European banks that came up short, as Morgan Stanley also pitched.

While Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is likely to land a joint bookrunner role, according to the people, that may be little consolation. Leading such a large listing, and clinching a bigger share of the fee pool, will have been particularly sought after, given the moribund market for European IPOs.

Board links

Several US firms chasing the deal were convinced that a listing of such a well-known German brand could never go ahead without a local bank, and Deutsche Bank, even after drastic restructuring, remains the only home-grown global player in Europe’s largest economy.

Deutsche Bank itself may well have thought the same. Members of its supervisory board include former VW executive Frank Witter and Sigmar Gabriel, former prime minister of the German state of Lower Saxony, which is the carmaker’s second-biggest shareholder.

PJT Partners, the US boutique adviser founded by Paul Taubman, is advising holding company Porsche Automobil Holding’s supervisory board, which is controlled by the billionaire Porsche and Piech families. JPMorgan — alongside its role on the IPO — has been helping the family holding company as well.

Representatives for BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VW declined to comment. A spokesperson for Barclays did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Europe’s largest automaker is planning a listing of a minority stake in Porsche, one of its most coveted assets, in the fourth quarter to help finance the industry’s biggest push into electric cars and boost its valuation. If VW goes ahead as planned, the IPO would allow the Porsche and Piech family to claw back direct influence in what used to be their family enterprise.

