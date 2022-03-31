Shanghai locks down

Shanghai started part two of its phased lockdown on Friday, confining some 16 million people living in the western half of the city to their homes after ending a four-day lockdown of the east.

Residents in the western part of the Chinese financial hub, where about two-thirds of Shanghai’s population lives, were confined to their homes starting at 3am local time on Friday.

Residents barred from leaving home

Ma Chunlei, the city’s secretary-general, said on Thursday that the new lockdown will be more complicated than the first given the greater number of people and bigger geographical area. Over the four-day period, residents are barred from leaving home unless going out for mandatory mass Covid-19 tests.

While the lockdown of Shanghai’s east officially ended at 5am local time, many, if not most, of the residents there will not get to leave their homes immediately. About half of the 4,500 infections the city reported Friday came from the Pudong district, and anyone living in a building where a Covid-19 case has been reported will need to stay confined for another 10 days.

Residents of other buildings in the same compounds as a positive patient will be subject to a seven-day movement restriction. People living close to locked-down compounds will be confined to their neighbourhood for a week, and limited to sending one person from each household out once a day to fetch necessities delivered to them.

Dine-in service at all restaurants in the eastern part of the city will remain halted, while bars, internet cafes, karaoke lounges are still closed.

Test for Chinese president

The spread of the highly transmissible omicron strain to Shanghai is the biggest test yet for President Xi Jinping’s dual goals of eliminating the virus while minimising the economic and social impacts of a Covid-19 Zero strategy. Shanghai has emerged as the epicentre of China’s worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The city’s daily infections shot up from less than five at the beginning of March to almost 6,000 earlier this week, though they’ve subsequently declined.