Shanghai locks down
Some 16-million residents are now confined to their homes for a four-day period due to a surge in Omicron cases
Shanghai started part two of its phased lockdown on Friday, confining some 16 million people living in the western half of the city to their homes after ending a four-day lockdown of the east.
Residents in the western part of the Chinese financial hub, where about two-thirds of Shanghai’s population lives, were confined to their homes starting at 3am local time on Friday.
Residents barred from leaving home
Ma Chunlei, the city’s secretary-general, said on Thursday that the new lockdown will be more complicated than the first given the greater number of people and bigger geographical area. Over the four-day period, residents are barred from leaving home unless going out for mandatory mass Covid-19 tests.
While the lockdown of Shanghai’s east officially ended at 5am local time, many, if not most, of the residents there will not get to leave their homes immediately. About half of the 4,500 infections the city reported Friday came from the Pudong district, and anyone living in a building where a Covid-19 case has been reported will need to stay confined for another 10 days.
Residents of other buildings in the same compounds as a positive patient will be subject to a seven-day movement restriction. People living close to locked-down compounds will be confined to their neighbourhood for a week, and limited to sending one person from each household out once a day to fetch necessities delivered to them.
Dine-in service at all restaurants in the eastern part of the city will remain halted, while bars, internet cafes, karaoke lounges are still closed.
Test for Chinese president
The spread of the highly transmissible omicron strain to Shanghai is the biggest test yet for President Xi Jinping’s dual goals of eliminating the virus while minimising the economic and social impacts of a Covid-19 Zero strategy. Shanghai has emerged as the epicentre of China’s worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The city’s daily infections shot up from less than five at the beginning of March to almost 6,000 earlier this week, though they’ve subsequently declined.
Shanghai is the epicenter of China’s worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic
The worsening outbreak in Shanghai — home to the world’s largest container port — and other parts of China is already weighing on the world’s second-largest economy and threatening to disrupt global supply chains. Tesla Inc. extended the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory by at least a day, according to people familiar with the matter on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the city’s pandemic control.
More than half the 167 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai have lowered their revenue forecasts for this year due to the outbreak. Among manufacturers, 82% reported slowed or reduced production. Nearly half of the firms said they will reduce investment in China if existing Covid-19 restrictions remain for the next year.
The lockdown of Shanghai’s east met its goal and has been instrumental in containing community spread of the virus, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Heath Commission, said at the city’s Covid-19 briefing on Friday. The city carried out more than 18-million nucleic acid tests during the four-day period.
The government will also step up control on people seeking to leave the city. Effective April 2, individuals leaving the city must undergo a nucleic acid test in the previous 48 hours and have evidence of an antigen test with a negative result.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.