Sales of fantasy novel act as magic wand on Bloomsbury’s shares

Bloomsbury Publishing shares climbed as the company best known for the Harry Potter series said a new fantasy novel had driven “exceptional” sales in February.

The stock gained as much 12% in London to an intraday record high as Bloomsbury predicted revenue would be “comfortably ahead” and profit “materially ahead” of analyst expectations for the year. That’s partly thanks to the success of Sarah J Maas’s “Crescent City: House of Sky and Breath.”

The book instantly became a number one global bestseller following its release on February 15, Bloomsbury said in a statement. In its first week, it sold 119,712 copies in the US and 23,637 copies in the UK, a company spokesperson added by email.

Bloomsbury also said that it had managed to mitigate supply-chain challenges by printing titles earlier than usual and being flexible about where it printed.

Broker Peel Hunt raised its pretax profit forecast 15% to £25.3m, while upping its price target to 425p from 400p a share. “We think this should be a core holding,” analysts Malcolm Morgan and Jessica Pok wrote in a note, adding that the firm was well-financed and its library of publishing rights was unrecognised on its balance sheet.

The latest novel from New Yorker Maas is a sequel to her “Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood,” in which protaganist Bryce Quinlan “seeks revenge in a contemporary fantasy world of magic, danger and searing romance,” according to the author’s website.

Bloomsbury was up 10% to 401p a share at 4.05pm in London. The stock has risen about 45% over the past year, outperforming the UK’s FTSE all-share index’s 9.1% gain.

