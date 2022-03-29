Volkswagen to remain core investment for Porsche families

Porsche Automobil Holdings, the billionaire Porsche and Piech family investment vehicle, plans to keep its holding in Volkswagen as its core investment should a listing of the sports-car brand go ahead as planned.

The holding company, which has a 53% voting-share stake in Europe’s biggest carmaker as its main asset, supports an initial public offering (IPO) of Porsche for VW to gain greater financial firepower in the industry’s technology transformation, it said on Tuesday. The IPO, the most momentous strategic move in years for VW, is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We continue to see ourselves as a long-term anchor shareholder in Volkswagen,” said CEO Hans Dieter Poetsch. “A direct investment in Porsche would not change this.” Poetsch is also supervisory board chair at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen is continuing preparations to list the Porsche sports-car operations, one of VW’s key profit contributors, despite market volatility triggered by Russia’s war against Ukraine. The move is part of VW’s efforts to finance the industry’s biggest shift to electric vehicles and boost its market valuation.

The terms, still not finalised, for the IPO would enable the Porsche and Piech family to claw back direct influence over the 911 and Taycan maker in what used to be their family enterprise. Under the plan, the family would gain a blocking minority stake of 25% plus one share. The listing could value the brand at as much as €90bn, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Volkswagen proposes a special dividend to help the Porsche and Piech families finance their direct stake.

“We are working on financing plans to be in a robust position in various valuation scenarios for the IPO,” said Poetsch.

Bloomberg

