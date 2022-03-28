US to probe whether Chinese companies skirted solar tariffs

The US is launching an investigation into whether Chinese solar equipment manufacturers are evading tariffs by sending components to other Asian nations for assembly before exporting the finished products.

A decision by the US commerce department to open a probe requested by Auxin Solar, a small California panel maker, marks the first formal step of an investigation that could span a year and culminate in expanded duties on the imports.

The inquiry threatens to have the greatest effect on the US solar sector, which relies on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia for about 80% of module supply, rather than China’s giant solar producers, which typically generate only a small portion of revenue in North America.

“We see severe implications for the US solar industry,” Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen & Co, said in a note. “There is limited domestic supply to offset the supply loss.” Some solar advocacy groups warn the inquiry could drive up prices and undermine President Joe Biden’s action on climate change by slowing the pace of clean energy installations.

First Solar, the biggest US manufacturer, rose 5.6% on Monday, as the decision should boost the small handful of domestic suppliers. China-based Longi Green Energy Technology, the largest global solar supplier, fell 2% on Tuesday in Shanghai, while Jinko Solar declined 1.3% and Trina Solar was 0.6% higher.

Longi, Jinko and Trina did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the US decision. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US is engaging in protectionism that will destabilise global supply chains.

“This will boomerang on itself and hurt the US’s own interests,” he said during a regular press conference on Tuesday.

San Jose, California-based Auxin Solar filed its request for an investigation in February, alleging that manufacturers in Asian nations are using components from China and skirting duties. “We are grateful commerce [department] officials recognised the need to investigate this pervasive backdoor dumping and how it continues to injure American solar producers,” CEO Mamun Rashid said in an email.

The tariffs at issue date back to 2012, when the US imposed duties on solar cells and modules from China under then president Barack Obama after determining Beijing-backed companies were selling at cut-rate prices. Factories soon popped up elsewhere in Southeast Asia that produced solar cells and panels that were not subject to the tariffs.

Some solar manufacturing advocates have argued that a combination of tough trade enforcement and tax incentives are needed to help bolster the production of clean-energy equipment inside the US. They hailed the department’s decision.

“The Biden administration has chosen to side with American companies and workers,” Zach Mottl, chair of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, said in an emailed statement.

Climate goals

But renewable power advocates said the probe would harm an industry that is critical to the president’s climate goals. “If its commitment to a clean energy future is real, the administration will reverse this decision immediately,” Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, said in an emailed statement.

The inquiry will make it harder to achieve emissions reductions targets, according to Solar Energy Industries Association CEO Abigail Ross Hopper, who said the group would press for a quicker resolution to the probe.

The department said it would issue its preliminary findings in 150 days. A final determination is due in 300 days, with the potential for one 65-day extension. The agency will ask companies in the targeted nations for information about their solar cell and module production and shipments to the US, the department said.

Bloomberg