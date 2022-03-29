Mexico squeeze pushes avocado prices to 24-year high

Avocado prices jumped to their highest level in more than two decades amid tightening supplies in Mexico, the world’s biggest exporter of the fruit, signalling pricier guacamole.

An index tracking avocado from the Mexican state of Michoacan, by far the biggest source in that country, climbed 81% this year to 760 pesos ($38) a 9kg box, the highest in data going back to 1998, government figures showed.

“Lower availability and supply side inflationary pressures are the main suspects,” said David Magana, an analyst at Rabobank International.

Mexican avocado output is expected to drop 8% in the 2021/2022 crop year from a record high the previous season, according to the US agriculture department. US importers of the fruit are still catching up from a temporary ban on shipments from Michoacan last month stemming from threats against US inspectors.

Mexico accounts for more than 80% of the avocados consumed in the US. In California, which feeds about 15% of US demand, production is forecast to rise this year “but clearly not enough to satisfy growing avocado demand in the US”, Magana said.