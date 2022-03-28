Yen tumbles to 7-year low as Bank of Japan diverges further from Fed

The Japanese yen plunged against the US dollar on Monday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continued to ease monetary policy aggressively, diverging further from the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish stance.

The yen weakened as much as 2.5% to 125.09 against the greenback on Monday, the weakest since August 2015, before paring back some losses to trade near 123.85. The BOJ offered for the first time to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds over the next three days, capping yields amid a global debt sell-off and eroding the currency’s appeal. The Fed raised interest rates earlier in March and signalled more tightening would follow to curb soaring inflation.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s commitment to continue with stimulus has pushed the spread between US and Japanese benchmark yields to the widest since 2019. The yen is down more than 7% against the dollar so far this year, by far the most among major peers, and analysts say the widening interest-rate differential stands to weaken the currency further.

“As long as global yields continue rising and the Bank of Japan pledges unlimited support for its bond market, the pressure on the yen to weaken continues,” said John Hardy, the head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank. “The next major resistance in the $/yen chart is the near-20 year high from 2015 at 125.86.”

The spread between the US and Japanese benchmark yields has jumped about 70 basis points this year to 2.25%. Investors are bracing for further losses in the near-term. One-month risk reversals, a gauge of positioning in the options market, are the most bearish on the yen since 2015.