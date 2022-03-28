Splurging Indians spur jump in luxury travel as Covid-19 wanes

Indians are holidaying lavishly now, spending more than before on five-star hotels and booking business-class seats as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic that restricted travel for two years, according to the South Asian nation’s second-biggest online travel agency.

“People are living their lives and splurging on travel,” Prashant Pitti, a co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said on Monday. “It’s a shift that is happening for good, for long term.”

Indians are increasingly taking to the skies as travel curbs ease and the country opens up international travel, with pent-up demand driving travel needs for millions stuck at home. India, the world’s fastest-growing major aviation market before the pandemic, expects local traffic to exceed prepandemic levels of 415,000 daily flyers within a year. Indian airlines are also adding capacity to capture the revival in demand as international flights resumed from Sunday.

Bookings for business class seats on flights and five-star hotels have already doubled compared with prepandemic numbers as a percentage of total reservations, Pitti said. Indians are now planning holidays of 4.7 days on average, compared with 3.2 days before Covid-19, he said. Operated by Easy Trip Planners, EaseMyTrip offers online bookings for flights, trains, hotels, buses and cabs.

EaseMyTrip, which sold shares to the public last year, will continue to grow profitably, Pitti said. The company’s net income is likely to have surpassed Rs9bn for the year ending March 31, jumping from Rs6.1bn the previous year, he said.

While airfares have jumped “quite dramatically” in the last few weeks as carriers tried to offset a rise in oil prices, the increase will be short-lived, said Pitti.

“India is looking great, in line to recover very rapidly from the onslaught which we all have been through in the last two years,” he said. “The pent-up demand won’t shorten for the next couple of years.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com