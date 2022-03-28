Joe Biden unveils budget plan with record tax on wealthy

US President Joe Biden unveiled a $5.8-trillion budget request designed to appease moderate Democrats on Monday, with a proposal that emphasised deficit reduction, additional funding for police and veterans, and flexibility to negotiate new social spending programmes.

Congress historically sets presidential budgets aside, but they do form a key messaging device. The White House included measures that would add up to the biggest tax increase in history in dollar terms, helping stabilise deficits relative to the size of the economy.

The 2023 budget calls for $1.598-trillion in so-called discretionary spending — areas that aren’t linked with mandatory programmes such as social security — with $813bn for defence-related programmes and $769bn for domestic spending.

That marks a 5.7% increase from the omnibus spending bill for the 2022 fiscal year that was signed by Biden earlier in March. The budget would reduce deficit spending by $1-trillion over the coming decade, buoyed by the elimination of pandemic assistance programmes.

“We spent less money than the last administration and got better results: strong economic growth, which has increased revenues and allowed us to responsibly scale back emergency spending,” Biden said in a statement. “My budget will continue that progress, further reducing the deficit by continuing to support the economic growth that has increased revenues and ensuring that billionaires and large corporations pay their fair share.”

The president also sidestepped fragile negotiations over the remnants of his “Build Back Better” agenda, putting only placeholder figures in the document in what White House officials acknowledged was an effort to give legislators space to negotiate.

The hope in the White House is that Monday’s document can offer momentum to negotiations with legislators such as senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have raised concern over historic spending levels and inflation.

Here are some key takeaways:

Economic assumptions

Biden’s budget forecasts were prepared in November, before the latest surge in inflation. Economic growth is pegged at 3.8% this year, slowing towards 2% over the next decade. It assumes consumer prices to rise 4.7% this year, with inflation down to 2.3% in 2023 as supply chain disruptions ease.

The forecasts appear unrealistic relative to private sector inflation and growth projections. White House officials said higher consumer-price increases shouldn’t have a big impact on the deficit expectations, however, given that revenues would also be higher.

Tax programmes

Biden is calling for more than $2.5-trillion in tax hikes on wealthy and large corporations over a decade, on top of the nearly $1.5-trillion of increases included in the House’s version of the Build Back Better plan.

The proposal adds a 20% minimum tax on the unrealised capital gains for households worth at least $1bn, a political win for progressives who have been pushing Biden to target the mega-wealthy. The plan omitted a controversial bank-reporting proposal from last year that would allow financial institutions to share account information with the IRS.

If enacted fully, this year’s plan would be the largest tax hike in history, but it includes several major increases that have already been rejected by some Democrats in Congress. Biden again called to raise the corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and hoist rates on the highest-earning Americans to 39.6% — changes Sinema has said she won’t support. House Democrats also declined to include a version of the billionaires tax in last year’s social-spending bill.

The budget also omitted a proposal to expand the federal deduction for state and local taxes (Salt). Several House Democrats have said that raising the $10,000 cap on the valuable tax break is crucial for securing their vote on any legislation that alters the tax code.

Defence programmes

Biden is calling for $813bn in total defence spending for the coming year, with the bulk of the funds — $773bn — going to the Pentagon in what the White House describes as “one of the largest investments in our national security in history”.

The request backs a 4.6% pay raise for US troops, a significant increase from previous years. The pay raise for this fiscal year is 2.7%. The administration is also requesting a 4.6% pay raise for government civilians.

Funding is included for US nuclear triad and modernisation programmes, including the nuclear command-and-control and communications network. Northrop Grumman’s B-21 bomber and the new Columbia-class submarine, built by General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries, are high-profile programmes to boost the nuclear triad.

Under the White House’s blueprint, defence spending is projected to grow from $813bn in fiscal 2023 to $843bn in fiscal 2024 and $851bn by 2025.

Energy policy

A host of tax breaks cherished by oil and gas drillers would be repealed — even as the Biden administration prods the industry to produce more domestically to lower prices and help wean allies from Russian fossil fuel.

Tax breaks worth about $43.6bn over a decade would end, a step unlikely to pass Congress. Among them is a deduction of intangible drilling costs, which allows oil and gas companies to immediately deduct some expenses, such as labour, site preparation and repairs. Also ending: a deduction for oil and gas production from marginal wells and a percentage depletion deduction that mineral rights owners can claim for a portion of the value of the oil and gas reserves removed from their property.

The White House proposes a new $200m “Solar Manufacturing Accelerator” to create a domestic solar manufacturing sector that is “capable of meeting the administration’s solar deployment goals without relaying on imported goods manufactured using unacceptable labour practices”.

Appeals to moderates

Biden used the budget to flesh out his so-called Unity Agenda, a series of proposals he debuted in the state of the union and has argued should cross political divides. That includes a $33.2bn proposal for law enforcement, crime prevention and community violence intervention programmes that the White House intends as a high-profile counter to the call from some progressives to “Defund the Police”.

Biden also wants $5bn for an advanced health-research agency he’s championed, which would explore experimental treatments for cancer, diabetes and dementia. The department of veterans affairs would see a historic increase to its budget of nearly one-third from 2021 levels, and $663m for opioid prevention and treatment programmes.

For the progressives

The president still offered some red meat to his progressive base. While climate spending from Build Back Better was omitted, the president does ask to dedicate $11bn in taxpayer dollars to helping other nations deploy clean energy and weather the growing consequences of climate change — more than 10 times the amount legislators doled to the effort in fiscal 2022. The spending would mark a huge shift for the US, following years of unfulfilled promises of climate funding for developing and vulnerable nations.

Overall, Biden is seeking about $50bn for programmes to address climate change, including $18bn to build the US government’s resilience to a warming world.

Biden also asks for $367m for the justice department’s budget to support police reform, prosecution of hate crimes, and enforcement of voting rights — an increase of more than $100m from 2021. There’s also money for police body cameras and prison reform, as well as $50bn for affordable housing construction. The administration is also seeking more than $200m more for antitrust enforcement, which White House aides say will help fight inflation and improve competition.

