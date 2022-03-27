Chancellor Scholz’s party gains momentum after German regional election win

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats triumphed in Germany’s first regional election since he took office, winning control of the small western state of Saarland for the first time in 23 years and gaining momentum ahead of two more regional votes in May.

The SPD took 43.5% in Sunday’s vote in Saarland, an increase of almost 14 percentage points that gives it 29 out of 51 seats in the state legislature and lets it govern without needing a coalition partner. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union slumped more than 12 points to 28.5%, half a year after its defeat in the national election.

The victory gives Scholz, who took office in December, a strengthened hand in tackling the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s facing an inflation rate of 5.5%, sliding business confidence and an economy that may have tipped into recession even before the war. His approval rating has risen since the Russian invasion, which prompted historic shifts by his government on energy policy and defence spending.

SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil said it was difficult to celebrate with war raging in Eastern Europe but paid tribute to the victorious candidate in Saarland, Anke Rehlinger. Rehlinger, who holds the state record for the shot put, was economy minister and vice premier in the previous regional coalition government led by the CDU.

“What brought us success in the federal election has continued and we’re going to carry that into the regional elections that are coming up later this year,” Klingbeil said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

Voters go to the polls in Schleswig-Holstein and in Germany’s most-populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia in May, with both currently under CDU-led administrations. There is also an election in October in Lower Saxony, which is run by the SPD with the CDU as junior coalition partner.

The Saarland result represented another setback for the CDU after the federal election in September, in which the Social Democrats claimed the chancellorship after 16 years with Merkel in charge.

The nationalist Alternative for Germany party took 5.7% in Saarland, winning seats in the state legislature along with the SPD and the CDU, according to preliminary official results. The Greens looked to have narrowly missed the 5% threshold, the pro-business Free Democrats took 4.8% and the anti-capitalist Left party slumped more than 10 points to 2.6%, confirming a dramatic loss of support in recent years.

The Saarland vote also marks a defeat for the CDU’s new leader, Friedrich Merz, and incumbent state premier Tobias Hans, who failed to step out of the shadow of his predecessor.

Hans took over in 2018 from Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a former close ally of Merkel who was to become CDU leader that year but resigned after the party didn’t pick her as candidate for chancellor in the race won by Scholz. She left politics along with Merkel after the CDU’s national defeat last year.

Rehlinger said her victory showed that the SPD can also flip the states of Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia from CDU to SPD in May. “Change is possible,” she said in a tweet.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com