Barclays expects £450m loss and delays share buyback until 2Q

Barclays Bank determined that securities offered and sold under its US shelf registration statement during a period of about a year exceeded the registered amount

28 March 2022 - 11:16 Tom Metcalf and Stefania Spezzati
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Barclays expects to take a £450m (R8.6bn) hit and will delay a share buyback until the second quarter after issuing about $15bn (R217.7bn more structured notes and exchange traded notes than it had registered for sale.

Barclays Bank , the subsidiary that holds the lender’s corporate and investment bank, has determined that “securities offered and sold under its US shelf registration statement during a period of approximately one year exceeded the registered amount,” according to a statement on Monday. That will require the unit to repurchase affected instruments — a so-called rescission offer — at their original price.

The statement noted that Barclays Bank registered $20.8bn of securities in August 2019. It exceeded the registered amount by approximately $15.2bn .

The bank said its “best estimate at this time” of the rescission losses suggests a charge of about £450m. The lender’s £1bn share buyback, originally expected to start in the first quarter, is now expected to commence in the second quarter.

Hedging should mean that half of the hit is expected to reverse upon conclusion of the offer, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Tyce. 

Shares in Barclays were down 2.9% as of 8.48am in London on Monday. A Barclays spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A shelf registration is an agreement with regulators to allow finance firms to issue securities without applying for approval each time. It allows for a series of issuances without requiring further prospectuses to be filed.

Barclays said it has commissioned an independent review of the matter. It said regulators are also conducting inquiries and requesting information.

CEO CS Venkatakrishnan was the group’s chief risk officer at the time the registration document was filed.

“An unhelpful matter, which has triggered an independent review around the control environment,” said Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson. “Regulatory enquiries may weigh on sentiment.”

Barclays Bank will file a new automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable. The bank said it remains committed to its structured products business in the US.

“Barclays’ errors in issuing structured notes and exchange-traded notes in excess of registered amounts is more a blow to reputation than financials, with half of a near-$600m hit expected to reverse (hedging) on conclusion of the rescission offer, Tyce said. “The deferral of the £1bn buyback to 2Q from 1Q is disappointing, though again more a sentiment issue than anything fundamental.'

