Russian miner Petropavlovsk extends slump as sanctions hit its main lender

Russian miner Petropavlovsk extended a slump that has wiped out more than 90% of its value this year after warning that UK sanctions against its main lender, Gazprombank, mean it is currently unable to sell gold.

Gazprombank, which was added to Britain’s sanctions list on Thursday in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, acts as an off-taker of 100% of the company’s gold production under the conditions of two loans, Petropavlovsk said in a statement on Friday. Restrictions on purchasing and selling gold in Russia may make it “challenging” to find an alternative buyer, it also said. The London-listed shares fell as much as 33% to a record low of 1.2 pence.

Petropavlovsk has been hit particularly hard by the rout in Russian stocks after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. A market capitalisation of just under a billion pounds ($1.32bn) only five months ago has since crumbled to about £65m.

The sell-off has made the stock one of the cheapest in London, trading at 0.9 times forward earnings — a big discount to the FTSE 100’s 11.4 times.

Petropavlovsk also warned on Friday that sanctions mean it cannot make an interest payment of $560,000 due today under the terms of a $200m term loan with Gazprombank. It is a condition of that loan and $86.7m in revolving credit facilities that Gazprombank acts as off-taker of all the company’s gold production.

“This asset freeze and the complications it introduces to POG’s operation mean the potential longer-term value we can see in the group looks under considerable jeopardy,” Peel Hunt analysts Peter Mallin-Jones and Tim Huff wrote in a note.

Petropavlovsk is one of just a few Russian stocks still trading in London after the London Stock Exchange halted trading of Russian depositary receipts earlier this month to maintain an orderly market.

