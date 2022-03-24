Europe gas falls after Putin demands rouble payments

European natural gas fell as the Kremlin said it will clarify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for rouble payments for the fuel from “unfriendly” nations.

Benchmark gas futures slipped 3.9% after earlier rising as much as 9.8%. Putin’s comments on Wednesday have sent the market searching for clarity, with some of the biggest customers saying they will not switch.

Russia will clarify to foreign buyers its plan to receive only roubles payments for gas supplies, which should help them make their decisions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow’s demand comes as the Ukraine war enters its second month, and tight global markets deepen Europe’s energy crunch. Putin’s insistence on rouble payments could trigger disputes and contract negotiations, threatening to disrupt the smooth flow of gas. It could also affect the country’s revenues until new deals are agreed.

A German utilities group said the country’s gas supply was about to deteriorate and urged the government to issue the first level of warning in its emergency plan. It’s one of the first to raise the alarm, with many European buyers pushing back against a change in the payment terms.

Russia provides about 40% of the EU’s gas, and the move to change terms adds uncertainty to a volatile market. It also shows a growing willingness to use energy as a weapon over the war in Ukraine.

Concern about access to Russian supplies have raised the stakes for a US-led plan to wean Europe off Moscow in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. An agreement between the Biden administration and EU may be announced as soon as Friday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday that his country will not agree to an embargo of Russian gas and oil.

Any transatlantic deal would probably include diverted flows of US liquefied natural gas to Europe, rather than a hike in American production, Goldman Sachs Group said. Such measures would help Europe replenish its gas stocks to comfortable levels ahead of next winter, unless Russian gas flows are disrupted by Putin’s demand for roubles, it said.

However, the substitution of some US shipments for Russian pipeline flows is unlikely to be enough to prevent European gas rising to demand destruction levels until global LNG supplies increase significantly from 2025, the bank said.

Front-month gas futures traded at €112.50 per megawatt hour by 5:04pm in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent contract slipped 2.7%.

The market is still taking stock of Putin’s plan. It’s still unclear how strictly Russia would enforce such a measure and if buyers would comply, said BloombergNEF gas analyst Stefan Ulrich.

Gazprom is unlikely to cut supplies to European buyers that refuse to switch to rouble payments, said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. It’s not in the company’s interest “to give European buyers — which are under political pressure from the European Commission to reduce dependence on Russian gas — a pretext to try ending their contracts with Gazprom before expiry”, she said.

Some of the biggest European customers of Russian gas have pushed back.

The US is also completing a plan to supply the EU with as much as 15-billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported, citing three informed sources.

Russian natural gas shipments to Europe via main pipeline routes were expected to remain broadly stable on Thursday, with supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline expected to edge higher compared with a day before, grid data show. Gazprom PJSC said flows through Ukraine were going normally.

