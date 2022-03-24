Britain’s Next cuts outlook amid war and high inflation

Retailer Next has lowered its profit and sales guidance for 2022 as the war in Ukraine and record inflation in Britain dim its outlook.

The clothing and housewares chain forecast a profit of £850m in the year through January, a £10m drop on a previous estimate, in a statement on Thursday. Often considered a bellwether for the state of British retail, Next’s more bearish outlook comes despite recent revenue in the UK being better than expected.

“It is hard to recall a time when sales have been harder to forecast,” Next said as it indicated that inflation in selling prices could hit 8% in the second half, up from a 6% forecast in January.

Next’s share price was down nearly 3% in London on Thursday morning.

Next, which operates hundreds of stores and has a large online business, emerged as one of UK retail’s main lockdown winners with the company raising last year’s profit forecast five times. Now the chain is feeling the effect of closing its websites in Ukraine and Russia and at home consumers are less likely to spend on clothes as they face a growing cost-of-living crisis with surging petrol and energy bills.

Next expects only 5% full-price sales growth this year, down from a more optimistic forecast of 7% in January. The reduction is partially due to about £65m of lost sales from its closed websites in Ukraine and Russia. It also cut sales expectations in other overseas territories by £70m.

Though the UK performance lately is strong, the biggest negative for Next’s sales growth is the “drain on consumers’ pockets from inflation on essential goods”, CEO Simon Wolfson said.

Government data on Wednesday showed Britain’s inflation rate reached a new 30-year high of 6.2% in February, triple the Bank of England’s target.

Next will work hard to run the company efficiently so that rising operating costs are not passed on to the consumer, but “there’s not a huge amount we can do to control” passing on higher prices from factories, Wolfson said.

He urged the government to do more to increase the underlying supply of goods, energy and skilled workers in Britain.

“Ultimately, the only way that we are going to solve a problem of a shortage of goods, of labour, of fuel, of housing is to increase the supply of those things,” he said. “There are measures the government can take to increase the supply. As yet we haven’t seen any of those measures being taken.”

