News

Nestlé gives in to pressure, suspends most of its Russian production

Swiss group stops the sale of brands such as KitKat and Smarties and will focus on essential foods

23 March 2022 - 16:13 Corinne Gretler
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER

Nestlé, the world’s largest foodmaker, said it is suspending most of its manufacturing in Russia amid mounting pressure on multinationals to fully exit the country after its invasion of Ukraine. 

The Swiss group is stopping the sale of brands such as KitKat and Smarties and will focus on essential foods including baby food and medical nutrition, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The company added it is identifying solutions for its factories and employees in Russia who will continue to be paid.

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”

In a speech streamed to thousands of Swiss protesters in Bern on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Nestlé for still conducting business in Russia. Last week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal tweeted that CEO Mark Schneider has shown no understanding, but that he hopes he will soon change his mind.

Nestlé has been reducing its footprint in Russia gradually since the war began, first halting advertising and capital investments, and then earlier this month stopping shipments of nonessential products such as Nespresso coffee capsules and San Pellegrino water. It continued selling baby food, cereals and pet food, but said it does not make a profit on its remaining activities in Russia.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fashion designer Lanvin Group plans US listing ...
News
2.
Foreign firms forced to observe ESG rules in EU
News
3.
India firms say import tax dims prospects for ...
News
4.
Nestlé gives in to pressure, suspends most of its ...
News
5.
Tencent growth limps as China’s restrictions take ...
News

Related Articles

Rio Tinto first to sever major mining ties with Russia

Companies

Ukraine urges tighter sanctions against Russia after hospital ‘genocide’

World / Europe

To stay or to go: makers of basic necessities face trade-off in Russia

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.