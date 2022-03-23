Nestlé gives in to pressure, suspends most of its Russian production

Nestlé, the world’s largest foodmaker, said it is suspending most of its manufacturing in Russia amid mounting pressure on multinationals to fully exit the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss group is stopping the sale of brands such as KitKat and Smarties and will focus on essential foods including baby food and medical nutrition, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The company added it is identifying solutions for its factories and employees in Russia who will continue to be paid.

“As the war rages in Ukraine, our activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food, such as infant food and medical/hospital nutrition — not on making a profit,” Nestle said. “This approach is in line with our purpose and values. It upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.”

In a speech streamed to thousands of Swiss protesters in Bern on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Nestlé for still conducting business in Russia. Last week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal tweeted that CEO Mark Schneider has shown no understanding, but that he hopes he will soon change his mind.

Nestlé has been reducing its footprint in Russia gradually since the war began, first halting advertising and capital investments, and then earlier this month stopping shipments of nonessential products such as Nespresso coffee capsules and San Pellegrino water. It continued selling baby food, cereals and pet food, but said it does not make a profit on its remaining activities in Russia.

