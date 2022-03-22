Foreign firms forced to observe ESG rules in EU

European legislators have agreed to force about 28,000 foreign subsidiaries to comply with the EU’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules, marking a blow to representatives for US corporations who had lobbied for the opposite outcome.

In a wide-reaching revamp of the EU’s reporting requirements for non-financial firms, the bloc’s parliament has dropped a planned exemption that had been backed by the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, according to draft documents seen by Bloomberg. An announcement is expected on Wednesday, as part of a wider package of corporate reporting proposals.

Europe has been working for years to ensure its rules for ESG standards become a global benchmark. The latest proposal means the local operations of giant corporations such as McDonald’s and General Motors would all be required to live up to the same ESG reporting requirements as their European peers.

The plan put forward by EU legislators, which will now be negotiated with member states, seeks to make it impossible for foreign companies to gain any competitive advantage via less rigorous ESG standards, according to Pascal Durand, the legislator overseeing the introduction of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Allowing foreign companies to apply potentially laxer ESG standards “was politically impossible”, Durand, who represents the Renew Europe party in the EU parliament, told Bloomberg.

Europe’s proposed ESG rules for companies are “probably going quite far in terms of how much an EU law can export itself, or export its content, into the global economy”, said Mirjam Wolfrum, director of policy engagement for the European operations of CDP, a nonprofit voluntary environmental disclosure system.

But Wolfrum said it was a “welcome approach” because such regulations “could help get the attention of what is needed in terms of environmental reporting into the global economy”.

US climate reporting

The development comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sets its own ESG requirements for companies operating in the US. The SEC will require firms to provide detailed information on greenhouse gas emissions; corporations with big indirect carbon footprints will be expected to disclose so-called Scope 3 emissions, which is the broadest and most challenging gauge.

New ESG demands across jurisdictions are part of a global response to increasingly alarming reports from scientists that climate change is accelerating at a dangerous pace. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provided its bleakest assessment yet in February, and warned that the private sector isn’t doing enough to avert a climate catastrophe.

European legislators say they’re trying to redirect the flow of capital in ways that shield the environment and promote social justice. The EU’s toolbox is based on a so-called taxonomy, which is a multiyear undertaking that’s still finalising rules intended to define sustainable businesses. Legislators in the bloc worry that they can’t rely on other jurisdictions to come up with adequate rules.

“The EU is not the only power involved in drawing up new non-financial standards,” Durand said. But if others prevail, “then sustainable development would be defined by a non-European vision, making it more difficult for European values to be effectively taken into account”.

A key feature of Europe’s ESG rules that is largely absent in other parts of the world hinges on the concept of double-materiality, whereby a company takes into account not only the effect of the outside world on its business, but also the effects of the company on the outside world. That includes elements such as biodiversity and social and human rights, “which are values important for European policymakers”, Durand said.

The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU has warned that requiring subsidiaries to report risks is creating a “misleading picture of a group’s sustainability profile”. It says that consolidated ESG reports, based on similar requirements set in home markets, are more comprehensive.

EU legislators behind the proposal cited what they referred to as “ample evidence” that stakeholders in the bloc aren’t getting the information they need to support sustainable investing. Much of the EU’s focus relies on disclosure, and the new directive will require companies to report how strategies and business models align with a climate-neutral economy, restore biodiversity and provide greater transparency around their supply chains and workers’ rights.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg