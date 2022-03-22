Russia halts World War 2 peace talks with Japan

Russia will stop negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty that would officially end a conflict dating back to World War 2, after Tokyo imposed unprecedented sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

Moscow is also ending dialogue with its eastern neighbour about economic activity on disputed islands under Kremlin control, which are known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The two countries never sealed an official peace treaty ending World War 2 as they wrangled for decades over a small group of islands close to Japan’s Hokkaido. The Soviet Union seized the isles in the final days of the war, expelling thousands of Japanese residents.

“The current situation all stems from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament Tuesday, adding that halting the talks was “unjust and absolutely unacceptable”.

Foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later told reporters there was no change to Japan’s basic policy of seeking to resolve the island dispute and agree to a peace treaty. He said an official protest over the Russian foreign ministry statement had been conveyed to ambassador Mikhail Galuzin.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe sought to build ties with Putin in a bid to resolve the territorial dispute and seal a peace treaty. The talks made little progress and Russia later toughened its stance, introducing changes to the constitution that made it illegal to hand over any part of its territory.

That made it easier for Japan to stay in line with the US and Europe on sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Kishida has condemned as “barbaric”. Japan has stripped Russia of its most-favoured nation trade status and frozen the assets of dozens of individuals and groups, among other measures.

Russia has sought to intimidate Japan by sailing flotillas of warships near its coast in recent months. Earlier in March, Japan’s military said a Russian military helicopter made a brief incursion into its airspace close to the disputed area, prompting it to scramble fighter jets.

