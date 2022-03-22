Hong Kong’s easing of quarantine isn’t enough, businesses say

Hong Kong’s new policies to ease quarantine rules and roll back social-distancing measures fail to address serious concerns of the local and international business communities and threaten its standing as a financial hub, according to commerce groups.

CEO Carrie Lam on Monday said Hong Kong would end a ban on travel from nine countries, including the US, Britain and Australia, on April 1 and halve required hotel quarantine to seven days. She also announced a path to lifting social-distancing measures, with the moves coming after financial institutions and the city’s residents expressed frustration at its isolation.

Hong Kong has been one of the remaining holdouts to pursue Covid Zero, but the harsh measures that underpin the strategy make it an outlier in a world that’s shifting to living with the virus. While Monday’s announcement signalled a tentative pivot towards reopening, there are lingering concerns in the city — after a U-turn on quarantine last year that sparked travel chaos — that officials may reimpose restrictions if case numbers were to climb again.

“We need a clear plan back to normal,” Frederik Gollob, who chairs the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

At the heart of business groups’ concerns is the continued mandatory quarantine for all inbound travellers. Many business people will be unimpressed by the policy, especially when major regional rival Singapore has implemented quarantine-free travel, according to George Cautherley, vice-chair of the International Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

“You’ll get some international business travel to Hong Kong, but not on the scale that would benefit the economy,” he said, pointing to the ease of travel to and from Singapore. “You’ve got to remove quarantine. Your main competitor has no quarantine.”

Hong Kong has already lost several finance events to Singapore, including SuperReturn Asia and the AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum.

The city also hasn’t done enough to remove other rules that have undermined confidence in Hong Kong as a hub and sparked an exodus of residents fed up with strict virus measures and uncertainty about potential lockdowns and mandatory testing. Lam said plans for the latter are now on hold.

“We hope the government can rebuild the confidence in the community that has led to departures of expatriates and local talent by providing clear and consistent communication regarding its policies,” Joseph Armas, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said in a statement.

More than 80% of insurers in Hong Kong experienced increased staff turnover due to emigration in 2021, according to a survey last month by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. About 25% of respondents with regional or global teams based in the hub said they expect to relocate them to other locations. Lam’s announcement fell short of the group’s recommendation to let returning residents quarantine at home.

Another major hurdle for travellers is the circuit breaker system which imposes a two-week ban on flights that transport passengers who test positive for Covid. Three or more cases on the same flight, or one confirmed case and another non-compliant case on the same plane trigger a suspension. Entire airlines can also be temporarily banned if four or more passengers from the same airport of origin test positive within a week of arriving in Hong Kong.

Among those currently banned, Singapore Airlines can’t fly to Hong Kong from Singapore until the end of the month. Cathay Pacific Airways flights from Jakarta and Bangkok are suspended until early April.

Cathay, whose shares jumped to the highest since 2020 on Monday on optimism about Hong Kong’s reopening, said it will schedule only one flight per route every 14 days even when the flight ban lifts due to concerns about the circuit breakers.

Travellers still face hurdles once they arrive in Hong Kong, given the limited available of approved quarantine hotels.

Ovolo Hotels, which has about 200 rooms for travellers in two locations on Hong Kong Island, had about 1,200 booking requests via email on Monday after the government announcement, according to Josie Bristow, assistant director of marketing. The two hotels are now fully booked for all of April.

