US probes old-style stock trading by offline football and chess bro types

Though Wall Street’s boisterous trading pits have long been overtaken by the hum of electronic venues, the art of trading blocks of stock still endures in Manhattan’s towers. Indeed, its importance has swollen in recent years, as young companies have come to rely on rounds of funding from venture capital and private equity firms.

Morgan Stanley, in particular, has built up a franchise helping Silicon Valley start-ups carry out those funding rounds. So when companies eventually do hold an IPO, they may have a long list of early stakeholders still holding large amounts of stock. Morgan Stanley can earn additional fees helping them cash out, offering shares to investment firms with desks handling blocks, as well as specialised shops such as CaaS.

Those dealings can tread into legal grey areas.

One way money managers can get an edge is by anticipating flows. Say a banker is angling to help a big shareholder reduce its stake. To pitch a competitive price, the banker might call around to money managers to gauge their theoretical appetite. Market participants say that traders have been known to bet against shares after getting those calls, assuming a deluge of stock will soon hit the market and push down the price. That short-selling also depresses the price and raises the question of whether the trader acted on material nonpublic information, a key ingredient of insider trading.

“The definition of material nonpublic information is pretty broad,” and can be murky, said Dan Viola, a partner overseeing law firm Sadis & Goldberg’s regulatory and compliance practice. “Funds shorting after such calls are taking an aggressive stance. Regulators appear to be concerned about a banker giving confidential information to preferred customers at the expense of the person who is selling the big block.”

Still, bankers might find advantage in letting traders know blocks are coming. If those traders short the stock, they might be more amenable to buying a piece of the block at a thin discount. The government is looking into whether such trades took place.

In his early career, Fu focused on types of trading that depend more on maths than networking. Born in Shanghai, he came to the US to study at Cornell University in the early 2000s, earning a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering and a master’s in financial engineering in 2006, after which he landed at Susquehanna International, where he spent two years trading options.

He then moved to Laurion Capital Management. Looking for additional ways to make money, he started wading into block trades in around 2012. Within a few years, he established himself as one of the top rainmakers at the firm and a key player in providing liquidity to banks. He and Passi met in around 2016, a person with knowledge of their relationship said. During Fu’s last five years at Laurion, he made more than $40m, according to a lawsuit filed over the terms of his exit in 2019.

Fu set up his own shop with early backing from BlackRock and New Holland Capital. He told investors he planned to position himself as an aide to banks, which after the 2008 financial crisis were unable to pile on big blocks of stock like they used to. In more recent months CaaS has told prospective investors it had ties to about 30 banks.

“Due to the breadth and strength of these relationships, CaaS has earned a reputation in the market as the firm that receives an early, if not first, call,” the firm wrote in a recent marketing presentation.

Fu was not flashy with his growing wealth. One associate described him as one of the cheapest dinner meetings on Wall Street, typically ordering just an entrée and a Diet Coke. He bought investment properties in Weehawken, New Jersey, and surrounding areas and started a foundation with his wife, which has donated to Cornell and Horace Mann, a private school in the Bronx.

Fu typically agrees to participate in about half the blocks he is offered, making the decision based on the discount, his portfolio’s other holdings and computer models, CaaS told prospective investors. The firm typically carries about 200 blocks at a time, waiting anywhere from two days to five months, or longer, to unload them after purchase. As a good trading partner, Fu expects banks to send shares from hot IPOs his way. Indeed, the firm has been bragging to potential investors in recent months about its access.

His singular focus contrasts with many of his competitors. For example, Islet Management’s Joseph Samuels runs a few strategies. When it comes to blocks, he has told investors he employs an event-driven approach: by keeping an eye out for companies with backers whose stakes are exiting lock-up periods, he can try to anticipate big sales.

Investigators have asked Wall Street firms to preserve communications with traders at a number of funds, including Samuels, Andrew Liebeskind at Citadel’s Surveyor Capital and Jon Dorfman at Element Capital Management, Bloomberg reported last month. Representatives for all three declined to comment.

Not every bank took up Fu’s offer. One banker, speaking on the condition that he and his employer not be named, said his firm twice sold Fu a block of shares from its own book, but each time noticed a drop in the public price before the transaction was finished, reducing the bank’s proceeds. Suspicious that the drops might not be coincidental, the banker made a personal decision a few years ago to stop trusting Fu with new business.

Banks sometimes find themselves in urgent need of trading partners who can help them unload large quantities of stock that other investors — rattled by price drops or other uncertainties — will not touch.

The collapse of Archegos Capital Management late in March 2021 set off a race among lenders including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to sell billions of dollars of shares as they unwound the family office’s highly levered portfolio. And Fu was there to buy.

At the end of the month, a regulatory filing showed CaaS scooped up more than $440m of the stocks that Archegos had been betting on. Another big buyer of those blocks, George Soros’s $27bn investment firm — roughly 40 times larger than CaaS — held about $400m.

In the months that followed, Fu’s firm reported big stakes in companies that held some of the year’s most highly sought-after IPOs, including Honest, Oatly and UiPath.

