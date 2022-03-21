News

Tally of Ukrainians fleeing from invading Russians now beyond 10-million

More than a third have left the country for mainly Western Europe

21 March 2022 - 17:45 Chris Reiter
Refugees at the Mandachi hotel in Suceava, Romania. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KLICOYNE
Refugees at the Mandachi hotel in Suceava, Romania. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KLICOYNE

Russia’s increasingly brutal attacks on Ukraine has driven 10-million people — nearly a quarter of the population — from their homes, according to the UN, with growing numbers expected to head to Western Europe.

While most of the displaced people have stayed in Ukraine, about 3.4-million — mainly women, children and elderly people — have sought refugee in other countries, including more than 2-million people in Poland, according to UN data.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is approaching its one-month mark and attacks on civilian targets are showing no signs of abating, raising the risks that more people will seek to flee. The besieged southern city of Mariupol has been under heavy bombardment, and Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blocking humanitarian aid.

As the war grinds on, more people are likely to move on from temporary shelter near the border. Most of the 500,000 people who crossed into Romania have left, with just about 80,000 still in the country. 

Germany is now bracing for as many as 1-million refugees — roughly triple its previous expectation of 340,000, according to a report by Bild newspaper. As of Monday, more than 225,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Germany, the interior ministry said.  

If the number of people approaches 1-million in Germany, it would be reminiscent of the refugee crisis in 2015 — sparked by civil war in Syria, in which Russia provided military support for the government. But there would be decisive differences. 

Public support for Ukraine is widespread in Europe, facilitated by sympathy over the attacks and geographical and cultural proximity. Countries such as Hungary and Poland, which rejected the mainly Muslim refugees from Syria, have opened their doors to their Ukrainian neighbours.

The reaction blunts any potential for Russian President Vladimir Putin to use refugees as a weapon. After the political upheaval caused by the Syrian crisis, the Kremlin’s allies have played with the issue. 

In 2021, Germany accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants to retaliate against EU sanctions by channelling people from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Iran and Afghanistan to its border with Poland and on to Germany.

Rather than fearing the influx of Ukrainian refugees, there is concern about their wellbeing and protection. Hundreds of volunteers help arrange food and housing for the thousands of people arriving from Ukraine on a daily basis in cities such as Berlin, Budapest, Warsaw and Bucharest.

In Berlin’s former Tegel airport, as many as 3,000 people from Ukraine can stay for up to three nights and a registration centre has been set up to process asylum applications for 10,000 people a day. Once registered, they will be distributed across Germany to spread the burden.

Europe’s largest economy has also stepped up police presence at train stations to protect Ukrainians from sexual assault or fake housing offers, according to interior minister Nancy Faeser. 

“No-one should abuse the suffering of the people who fled Putin’s bombing raids,” she said on Twitter. “Anyone who tries to take advantage of the plight of the refugees should know that we will react with all the power of the law.” 

Bloomberg  News. More stories this are available on bloomberg.com

DZVINKA KACHUR: While Putin bombs hospitals, SA denies visas to Ukrainians

Knowing the Kyiv embassy staff has fled, consulates demand that applications are filed in the besieged capital
Opinion
6 days ago

Ukraine refugees keep coming, and Eastern Europe is straining

The Polish Border Guard says 1.5-million people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on February 24
World
1 week ago

Britain draws up plans to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles

Boris Johnson defends visa restrictions for  refugees, saying they are to protect Britain against ‘unscrupulous Putin methods’
World
1 week ago

Ukraine urges tighter sanctions against Russia after hospital ‘genocide’

The Kremlin denies it is targeting civilians after 17 people were allegedly wounded in attack
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More than a third leave their fatherland for ...
News
2.
US probes old-style stock trading by offline ...
News
3.
Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for historical ...
News
4.
World’s distressed economies at greater default ...
News
5.
Court halts work at Amazon’s Liesbeek site ...
News

Related Articles

Tears, soup and school enrolments: refugees welcomed by Eastern Europe

World / Europe

Ramaphosa shifts position slightly to say war in Ukraine is ‘undesirable’

National

Close the sky over Ukraine, Zelensky urges US Congress

World / Europe

JOHN DAVENPORT: War in Ukraine reaffirms how history is just a repeat ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.