War in Ukraine hits European industries

From ThyssenKrupp to Ocado Group and Zara-owner Inditex, Russia’s war on Ukraine is snarling up supply chains, driving up costs and squeezing profits across a widening swathe of European businesses.

For German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp the war has thrown the planned separation of its steel operations into doubt. Ocado said Thursday the war was aggravating uncertainties about inflation. At Inditex, the decision to temporarily shut all 502 shops in Russia threatens a blow to profits.

Even before Russia’s invasion, companies from Nestlé to Unilever had warned of the effects of rising costs and supply-chain disruptions unleashed by Covid-19. Now the war is amplifying that impact, forcing industrial companies to decide whether to accept shrinking profits or pass along soaring costs to customers.

“It’s not taken long for companies to start citing the war in Ukraine to justify raising prices as input costs start to eat into margins,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. “This will be the challenge for companies going forward, with the rising cost of energy, as well as agricultural and other raw material costs.”

Fevertree Drinks, a maker of cocktail mixers, this week trimmed its profit forecast after the invasion led to a spike in commodity prices. Ocado warned that revenue may grow less than expected at its online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group, citing rising energy costs. The share price fell as much as 9.4% in London early on Thursday.

Russia’s invasion three weeks ago sent oil, metals and raw materials prices soaring and added to snags at supply chains that troubling car production for the past two years. EU car sales fell to the lowest point on record in February, as manufacturers braced for more disruption to output from parts shortages.

German car-parts maker Schaeffler last week scrapped its earnings forecast for the year, blaming the war for disrupting everything from raw materials and freight rates to energy prices and the outlook for global growth.

Airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France-KLM face higher fuel prices and the potential for another hit to travel just as they were poised for a long-awaited post-pandemic rebound.

“While exposure to Russia and Ukraine is in most cases very limited in terms of sales, the worries are rather on the indirect impact through rising input costs on profitability and also on the consumer’s wallet,” says Michel Keusch, a fund manager at Bellevue Asset Management.

