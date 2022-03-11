Musk tweets — and Texas’s ‘gateway to Mars’ is transformed

Evan Wood routinely receives text messages from strangers asking if he wants to sell his South Padre Island condominium, which has a direct view of Elon Musk’s Texas spaceport 9.6km to the south. “There’s no way I would even consider it,” said Wood, a software engineer and space enthusiast based outside Austin. To him, it’s “mind-blowing” to see what Musk’s SpaceX is doing at its launch site near the Gulf of Mexico.

Over in Brownsville, the first semblance of civilisation you hit when exiting the barren 32km road from SpaceX’s Starbase, similar tales are common. Bruno Zavaleta, a local real estate agent, had one client drive 16 hours from Atlanta and snap up two properties in cash the day he arrived. That buyer is now under contract for two more homes that are being built in a development called Palo Alto Groves, which touts its location as “home of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Control Center”.

These types of things didn’t used to happen in Cameron County, affectionately referred to as the 956 (its area code) by locals, which has the kinds of small towns where everyone knows everyone, one in four people lives in poverty and children often grow up to leave and never come back. Now money and people are pouring into the Texas border region, thanks to the world’s richest man and his promise of a space revolution.

SpaceX has been in the area for years. But the craze really intensified, as these things do with Musk, after a tweet: “Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas,” Musk wrote in March 2021 to his millions of followers, 10 minutes before he promised $10m to Brownsville’s downtown revitalisation and $20m to its Cameron County schools.