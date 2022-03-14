When a hotel gets five-star applause, stay away

Brandon Presser is an award-winning travel writer and author of The Far Land, a thriller inspired by history and his travels to the inordinately remote South Pacific island of Pitcairn, where the saga of many of the HMS Bounty’s mutineers continued.

In the course of his travel writing career, Presser has visited about 130 countries around the world — almost always with an eye to uncovering great and underrated adventures, whether choppering across far-flung corners of Australia, eagle hunting in Kyrgyzstan or hiking Slovenia’s craggiest peaks.

Here are his best travel hacks.

The best way to strike connections abroad is extremely analogue.

I know we’re well into the digital era, and business cards are basically obsolete, but I like to go even more old-school and hand-write mine. Whenever I travel, I bring a stack of thick-stock blank cards. Filling them out on the spot with my name, WhatsApp number and e-mail address — along with a quick, kind word — has become my go-to way to befriend people that can help me crack open a new destination.

I’ve given handwritten cards to industry acquaintances at conferences, a particularly savvy server at a restaurant to learn more about a city’s food scene, concierges at hotels, tour guides and friends of friends. There’s something sincere and unique about them that piques a person’s interest; they’ve helped me make stronger connections with plugged-in people wherever I go.

Want to know you’re getting your money’s worth at a fancy hotel? Look at the earbuds.

If I do the rough math, I’ve stayed at about 3,000 hotels, and sizing up hotel rooms is a work vice I can’t help, even when I’m supposed to be on vacation. The first thing I look for is the ergonomics of a hotel room: does the placement of power outlets, light switches and other amenities make intuitive sense? Then I go for the minutiae. You can tell a lot about the standard of care by the quality of the earbuds in the vanity kit. Are they cheap and flimsy or a nice sturdy stem with a floofy bud?

There’s one sandwich that speaks volumes.

When ordering room service, I always go for the club sandwich. It carries well from the kitchen up to the room, and practically every single hotel in the world has it on their menu — another good way to cross-compare between lodging options.

Never trust the New York subway to get you to the airport.

I was heading from my apartment in Manhattan to JFK Airport for a night flight to Europe, for work. As we went through the tunnel under the East River, the subway got into some sort of terrible accident — a collision — and I was stuck for more than two hours until the Jaws of Life came to get the passengers off the train.

I was able to make it onto the flight just as they were closing the jet bridge door. The flight attendant looked at me with a puzzled, “Are you sure you’re supposed to be here?” look as I took my seat in business class. Later, I went to the lavatory and noticed tar slicks across my face and clothing from having to negotiate the underbelly of the New York subway system. I looked like Oliver Twist. I’ve never taken the subway to the airport again.

If you want a great hotel, skip anything with 10/10 reviews.

Personally, when I’m booking a hotel based on reviews and intel, I’m looking for a bit of controversy. I want a property that’s garnered praise from nine out of 10 people, and I want that 10th person to absolutely hate it. That’s how I know that it’s not a staid, could-be-anywhere hotel, but is taking a risk and making a statement instead — memorable.

The Great Barrier Reef isn’t Australia’s best place to scuba dive.

I often think we get stuck in these travel paradigms, all flocking to the same specific destinations to fulfil certain fantasies when there are 20 different variations on the theme, and usually the lesser-known places are even better. Australia holds some really great examples. Most people spend a lot of their time in Queensland, but I’d encourage them to explore the west coast instead. It’s where the orange sands of Uluru meet the country’s quintessentially turquoise beaches. Some of the best scuba diving can be found on the Ningaloo Coast, a straight (but 1,200km-long) shot north from Perth.

Your most memorable travel experiences will always be the ones you didn’t plan for.

When I was 19 years old, I took my first proper trip on my own and backpacked solo around southern Vietnam.

One evening, alone, I saw a sign, “Bill Clinton ate here” and took a seat at a half-collapsed plastic picnic table in an unassuming noodle house. A young Vietnamese couple sat down beside me, and we soon struck up a conversation about our mutual studies. They quickly slapped my hands away from the bread-y appetisers on the table that had, they guessed, been sitting out for days. We slurped our pho, shared more stories and they soon had to leave. When I motioned to the server to pay our bill, she told me the departed couple had already covered it. I was touched. It remains one of my most memorable meals, not because it was “local” or “authentic” — but because it was kind.

