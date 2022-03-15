UK imposes sanctions on Russian tycoons worth over £100bn

The UK stepped up measures against Vladimir Putin’s administration, banning the export of luxury goods to Russia and imposing sanctions on individuals including Alfa Bank founder Mikhail Fridman, LetterOne co-founder Petr Aven and former president Dmitry Medvedev.

A day after fast-tracked legislation came into force strengthening the government’s sanctions powers, the Foreign Office announced measures against more than 370 individuals and entities, including 51 of Russia’s wealthiest people and their family members. That brings to more than 1,000 the number Britain has punished since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

“We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “Working closely with our allies, we will keep increasing the pressure on Putin and cut off funding for the Russian war machine.”

As well as targeting individuals, Britain took aim at Russia’s economy, slapping an import tariff increase of 35 percentage points on products including vodka, fertilisers, steel and aluminium. The total value of the goods targeted is £900m, the government said.

“These tariffs build on the UK’s existing work to starve Russia’s access to international finance,” chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

Fast-tracked law

Britain had already sanctioned a series of high-profile Russian tycoons, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, in response to the war in Ukraine. It also aims to phase out Russian oil imports in 2022.

The latest round of sanctions was made possible by the Economic Crime Act. The legislation became law late Monday, allowing the government to speed up its measures by using so-called mirroring provisions.

They enable ministers to designate people already targeted by key allies including the US, EU, Australia and Canada, while still gathering evidence to punish them under the UK’s own regime.

Political figures listed on Tuesday include Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The tycoons targeted are worth more than £100bn, the Foreign Office said. As well as Aven and Fridman, they include:

Severstal majority shareholder Alexey Mordashov

German Khan, a business partner of Aven and Fridman in both Alfa Bank and LetterOne

EuroChem Group founder Andrey Melnichenko

Renova Group owner Viktor Vekselberg

Sheremetyevo chair Alexander Ponomarenko

OAO TMK chair Dmitry Pumpyansky

Rusagro Group chair Vadim Moshkovich

