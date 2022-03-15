News

Michelin puts brakes on Russian operations amid supply hurdles and sanctions

Tyre maker follows a host of companies to pull out of Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

15 March 2022 - 21:10 Tara Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG
French tyre manufacturer Michelin said on Tuesday it would halt operations at a factory near Moscow and freeze a supply contract with flag carrier Aeroflot for aeroplane tyres, dealing a further blow to the country’s aviation industry.

Michelin’s Russian factory output accounts for about 1% of its global passenger car tyre production. The company earns about 2% of sales in Russia and employs about 1,000 people in the country, three quarters of them at a plant at Davydovo, according to the statement.

Michelin follows a host of firms — from food and credit card companies to carmakers and fashion retailers — to pull out of Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Cigarette maker Imperial Brands on Tuesday said it has started negotiations on transferring its Russian assets and operations.  

Michelin’s exports to Russia included aeroplane tyres as part of a contract with Aeroflot, according to a spokesman. The trade was halted under EU sanctions barring the supply of aircraft, parts or services to airlines linked to Russia. The EU has also closed its airspace to Russian planes. 

The French company has been increasingly moving into the specialised tyre business for jets as well as vehicles such as tractors. 

Michelin’s plant at Davydovo, where production will come to a halt, has a production capacity of 1.5-million to 2-million tyres a year and employs about 750 people making passenger car tyres and retreaded truck tyres.

The move by Michelin is a further sign that the war in Ukraine has intensified already stressed supply chains for carmakers. Ukraine is a key source of wire harnesses that power car electrical systems, while Russia is a source of supplies needed to make tyres.

Michelin is working to find alternative supplies of some oils, resins and polymers used at plants outside Russia along with carbon black, a key chemical used to make tyres, according to the spokesman.

Earlier in March, Michelin said it plans to halt an unspecified number of European plants in coming weeks due to supply-chain disruptions related to the war. 

The tyre maker blamed transport and logistical problems for difficulties getting supplies to factories and shipping products to clients. 

Bloomberg news. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

