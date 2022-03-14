China developers have two weeks to come clean on debt

China’s listed property firms have just over two weeks left to agree with auditors on how much debt they are liable for and whether there is sufficient cash to pay for it.

The annual reporting season, which ends March 31, will produce the first fully audited statements since the industry’s liquidity crisis spread. Previously hidden debts are likely to appear on balance sheets, pushing up measures of leverage, according to analysts at CCB International Securities.

Restrictions on the use of home presale proceeds may reduce freely available cash, while impairments are a risk, the analysts said. Shareholder payouts will be slashed to the lowest level since 2013, Citigroup’s team estimates.

Transparency and governance concerns have plagued investors in Chinese property firms in the run-up to earnings season. At least four auditors have resigned or been replaced since the start of the year, with global ratings agencies having pulled some assessments of property bonds due to insufficient information.

“We expect the results for most developers to paint an ugly picture,” wrote CCBI analysts Lung Siufung and Elena Chen in a recent note. “The market is well aware of just how deep the rot goes, so developers have little to gain by attempting to suppress auditor comments or suspending their results announcements or even share trading.”

Shares of firms that miss the March 31 reporting deadline will be suspended, according to Hong Kong exchange rules. Companies then have another 30 days to disclose their results or risk trapping investors for a long time.

Bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management did not trade for nine months after failing to release results before last year’s deadline, and was kicked out of MSCI stock indices. Its shares sank 50% when trading resumed.

Hong Kong’s deadly fifth Covid-19 wave is also complicating auditors’ ability to operate. Representatives from the local accounting body requested more time to complete their work, which Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing rejected, local news outlet Sing Tao reported earlier this month.

About 1,800 listed companies are due to report before March 31, with about 700 of them scheduled for the final week, according to the report.

China Aoyuan Group, Hopson Development Holdings and Yuzhou Group have recently changed their auditors due to disagreements. Shimao Group’s onshore unit recently said it was changing its auditor for the first time in 27 years.

Concerns that Logan Group was next forced the developer in February to deny speculation it was planning such a change. Zhenro Properties Group recently assured investors it would publish its annual results on time.

Auditors generally are given about three months to complete earnings reports, said Andrew Lam, director at BDO Hong Kong, noting that “any resignation after year-end would only add to the pressures on meeting the deadline”. Delaying results would pose risks to banks and creditors because of potential breaches in lending clauses, he said.

A year after China’s property-market debt squeeze sparked the first in a wave of defaults by major developers, the industry is fighting for survival. Home sales continue to drop, while data last week showed medium and long-term loans to households — a proxy for mortgages — fell for the first time in at least 15 years.

Chinese junk dollar bond yields climbed past 27% on Monday to a new record, according to a Bloomberg index, meaning offshore refinancing is off the table. An index of developer stocks has lost more than 20% this year alone, falling to its lowest level since 2016.

Some 15 developers defaulted or conducted distressed-debt exchanges this year and last, according to a Moody’s Investors Service note. The contagion is spreading rapidly to firms that were seen to be stronger. Logan’s 5.25% dollar bond maturing 2023 has fallen by about 86c on the dollar this year. The majority of high-yield Chinese property notes trade below 40c, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Andrew Chan and Daniel Fan wrote in a recent note.

More defaults may follow. Property firms still have to find $92bn to repay maturing onshore and offshore bonds this year even as their income streams shrink, Bloomberg data show.

The lack of visibility for many property firms complicates their accounting. That means auditors are likely to only sign off the report on the last day required by the Hong Kong exchange, Citi analysts wrote in a January earnings preview of the industry. Last year’s earnings probably dropped 20% on average, they estimated at the time.

“Many property names are willing to sacrifice margins — or even at loss — for better cash collection,” wrote Citi analysts including Griffin Chan. Developers’ priority is “survival, more than growth.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com